In our biweekly series, editors share the item so versatile, so chic, so comfortable that they wear it over and over and over again—whether it be a basic white tee or a super-trendy jumpsuit. Prepare yourself (and your credit card) for some guilt-free shopping.

For my job, I look at pictures of Kate, Meghan, Harry, and William quite a bit. I'm going to use this as an excuse for why members of the royal family's style has infiltrated my closet. I have already attested to the sheer perfection of the Duchess of Sussex's white button-down of choice (Misha Nonoo's Husband shirt). I can vouch for her taste in jeans as well. And I give credit to the Duchess of Cambridge for finding the best everyday sunglasses.

These Ray-Bans are the perfect mix of sporty and feminine. A "modern" take on the brand's signature Wayfarer style, the Wayfarer II has all the classic ease of its predecessor with subtle updates like rounded lenses and a slimmer frame that give it a sophisticated edge. They scream I'm fancy and I like sports, which is why it makes perfect sense that the first time I spotted them was on Kate Middleton's face at Wimbledon—one of the fanciest faces at one of the fanciest sporting events on Earth!

(Image credit: Karwai Tang)

They're also incredibly versatile, which makes them an ideal go-to item. These sunglasses can be paired with a cocktail dress for an outdoor wedding, as well as jeans and a T-shirt for a casual day of errands. They're also seasonless: I've worn them to snowshoe in winter, peep leaves in the fall, sit on the beach in the summer—and, before I called my apartment the office, I wore them on my commute to work nearly every day of the year.

My seasonless sunglasses in winter, fall, and summer. (Image credit: Sally Holmes)

I have a narrow face (I always select "oval" for any "choose your face shape" prompt) so it can be tricky to find shades that don't look oversized or a bit goofy on me. These sunglasses fit me well, however, and my hypothesis is that this is a style that would suit nearly every face shape because of the classic, unfussy silhouette. The Wayfarer II comes in a variety of colorways, though I chose black frames (KMidd on the other hand favors tortoise) for ultimate throw-them-on-and-go capabilities.

Despite the fact that I'm a serial sunglasses-misplacer, I've managed to hold on to this pair for more than a year because I reach for them daily; when they're not on my face, they're tucked into my shirt or dress. A million thank yous to Kate Middleton for tipping me off to these shades, which I hope will be a staple in my wardrobe for years to come!