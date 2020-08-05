What I Wear on Repeat: Ray-Ban's Wayfarer II Sunglasses

The Wayfarer II comes in a variety of colorways, though I chose black frames (KMidd on the other hand favors tortoise) for ultimate throw-them-on-and-go capabilities.

ray ban wayfarer sunglasses
(Image credit: Sally Holmes)
Sally Holmes

By

In our biweekly series, editors share the item so versatile, so chic, so comfortable that they wear it over and over and over again—whether it be a basic white tee or a super-trendy jumpsuit. Prepare yourself (and your credit card) for some guilt-free shopping.

For my job, I look at pictures of Kate, Meghan, Harry, and William quite a bit. I'm going to use this as an excuse for why members of the royal family's style has infiltrated my closet. I have already attested to the sheer perfection of the Duchess of Sussex's white button-down of choice (Misha Nonoo's Husband shirt). I can vouch for her taste in jeans as well. And I give credit to the Duchess of Cambridge for finding the best everyday sunglasses.

These Ray-Bans are the perfect mix of sporty and feminine. A "modern" take on the brand's signature Wayfarer style, the Wayfarer II has all the classic ease of its predecessor with subtle updates like rounded lenses and a slimmer frame that give it a sophisticated edge. They scream I'm fancy and I like sports, which is why it makes perfect sense that the first time I spotted them was on Kate Middleton's face at Wimbledon—one of the fanciest faces at one of the fanciest sporting events on Earth!

Ray-Ban, hair, lips, face

(Image credit: Karwai Tang)

Ray-Ban, Ear rings, hair, smile

(Image credit: Karwai Tang)

They're also incredibly versatile, which makes them an ideal go-to item. These sunglasses can be paired with a cocktail dress for an outdoor wedding, as well as jeans and a T-shirt for a casual day of errands. They're also seasonless: I've worn them to snowshoe in winter, peep leaves in the fall, sit on the beach in the summer—and, before I called my apartment the office, I wore them on my commute to work nearly every day of the year.

kate middleton's ray ban wayfarer sunglasses

My seasonless sunglasses in winter, fall, and summer.

(Image credit: Sally Holmes)

I have a narrow face (I always select "oval" for any "choose your face shape" prompt) so it can be tricky to find shades that don't look oversized or a bit goofy on me. These sunglasses fit me well, however, and my hypothesis is that this is a style that would suit nearly every face shape because of the classic, unfussy silhouette. The Wayfarer II comes in a variety of colorways, though I chose black frames (KMidd on the other hand favors tortoise) for ultimate throw-them-on-and-go capabilities.

Ray-Ban Ray-Ban RB2185 Wayfarer II Sunglasses

Despite the fact that I'm a serial sunglasses-misplacer, I've managed to hold on to this pair for more than a year because I reach for them daily; when they're not on my face, they're tucked into my shirt or dress. A million thank yous to Kate Middleton for tipping me off to these shades, which I hope will be a staple in my wardrobe for years to come!

