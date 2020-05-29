Today's Top Stories
Mother Denim Is Having an Amazing Sale on Jeans

It's one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands.

By Kelsey Mulvey
meghan markle mother jeans sale
Getty Images

Ever since Meghan Markle wore Mother's Looker jeans to the Invictus Games in 2017, it's been nearly impossible to score the coveted pair. (At one point, nearly 4,000 people were on the waitlist for said jeans.) For a limited time only, the brand is giving you the rare opportunity to buy Markle's favorite pair and other great styles—at a steep discount, no less—by taking up to 50 percent off select pairs right now.

I know what you're thinking: It's been a minute since you thought about jeans, let alone buying a new pair. (I hear you, I've spent the past few months rotating through my sweats.) But whether you're craving some retail therapy or getting to the point where you can't stand to look at another pair of sweatpants, now's a great time to stock up on denim. Plus, who wouldn't want to have a few new pairs waiting for them once we're able to return to normal?

Sizes are already limited, so start shopping our favorite styles on sale, below.

1 The Stunner Zip Ankle Step Fray
Mother Denim
SHOP IT

$228
$159.60

This high-rise, baby blue pair will look good with everything from crisp blouses to flouncy, off-the-shoulder tops. 

2 The High Waisted Looker
Mother Denim
SHOP IT

$208
$145.60

Behold: Meghan Markle's favorite jeans. Reimagined in a versatile black wash, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of this pair. 

3 The Smooth Hustler
Mother Denim
SHOP IT

$218
$152.60

Psst...you can buy these velvety pants on sale now and have a fresh pair waiting for you once the temperature drops. They'll be perfect for your string of holiday parties come winter.

4 The Tomcat Ankle Fray
Mother Denim
SHOP IT

$295
$147.50

With distressed details and a frayed hemline, this pair is a modern alternative to your favorite vintage jeans.  

5 The Double Dart Mini Skirt
Mother Denim
SHOP IT

$228
$159.60

Just because summer is low-key cancelled doesn't mean you can't rock a mini skirt. This short style is perfect for showing off the tan you scored laying out on your fire escape. 

6 The Tomcat Roller Shorty
Mother Denim
SHOP IT

$258
$180.60

Whoever thinks jeans are basic hasn't met Mother's Tomcat Roller Shorty pair. With a wide silhouette, it's a perfect cross between jeans and culottes. 

7 Looker Cropped
Mother Denim
SHOP IT

$198
$99

Meghan Markle's go-to style gets the summer treatment with a crisp white wash and cropped silhouette.

8 The Outsider Ankle
Mother Denim
SHOP IT

$245
$171.50

It doesn't get more classic than a medium-wash pair of jeans. The subtle flare on the Outsider will look great with booties, sandals, or casual sneakers. 

9 15 Minutes of Fame
Mother Denim
SHOP NOW

$258
$180.60

Mother's flared jeans are retro in all of the right ways. Go ahead, pair them with a fitted tee or a breezy bohemian blouse. 

10 The Greaser Overall Ankle
Mother Denim
SHOP IT

$298
$208.60

Not ready to wear real jeans just yet? These loose-fitting overalls are just as comfortable as your favorite sweats. 

•••

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
