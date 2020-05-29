Ever since Meghan Markle wore Mother's Looker jeans to the Invictus Games in 2017, it's been nearly impossible to score the coveted pair. (At one point, nearly 4,000 people were on the waitlist for said jeans.) For a limited time only, the brand is giving you the rare opportunity to buy Markle's favorite pair and other great styles—at a steep discount, no less—by taking up to 50 percent off select pairs right now.

I know what you're thinking: It's been a minute since you thought about jeans, let alone buying a new pair. (I hear you, I've spent the past few months rotating through my sweats.) But whether you're craving some retail therapy or getting to the point where you can't stand to look at another pair of sweatpants, now's a great time to stock up on denim. Plus, who wouldn't want to have a few new pairs waiting for them once we're able to return to normal?

Sizes are already limited, so start shopping our favorite styles on sale, below.