Mother Denim Is Having an Amazing Sale on Jeans
It's one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands.
Ever since Meghan Markle wore Mother's Looker jeans to the Invictus Games in 2017, it's been nearly impossible to score the coveted pair. (At one point, nearly 4,000 people were on the waitlist for said jeans.) For a limited time only, the brand is giving you the rare opportunity to buy Markle's favorite pair and other great styles—at a steep discount, no less—by taking up to 50 percent off select pairs right now.
I know what you're thinking: It's been a minute since you thought about jeans, let alone buying a new pair. (I hear you, I've spent the past few months rotating through my sweats.) But whether you're craving some retail therapy or getting to the point where you can't stand to look at another pair of sweatpants, now's a great time to stock up on denim. Plus, who wouldn't want to have a few new pairs waiting for them once we're able to return to normal?
Sizes are already limited, so start shopping our favorite styles on sale, below.
$228
$159.60
This high-rise, baby blue pair will look good with everything from crisp blouses to flouncy, off-the-shoulder tops.
$208
$145.60
Behold: Meghan Markle's favorite jeans. Reimagined in a versatile black wash, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of this pair.
$218
$152.60
Psst...you can buy these velvety pants on sale now and have a fresh pair waiting for you once the temperature drops. They'll be perfect for your string of holiday parties come winter.
$295
$147.50
With distressed details and a frayed hemline, this pair is a modern alternative to your favorite vintage jeans.
$228
$159.60
Just because summer is low-key cancelled doesn't mean you can't rock a mini skirt. This short style is perfect for showing off the tan you scored laying out on your fire escape.
$258
$180.60
Whoever thinks jeans are basic hasn't met Mother's Tomcat Roller Shorty pair. With a wide silhouette, it's a perfect cross between jeans and culottes.
$198
$99
Meghan Markle's go-to style gets the summer treatment with a crisp white wash and cropped silhouette.
$245
$171.50
It doesn't get more classic than a medium-wash pair of jeans. The subtle flare on the Outsider will look great with booties, sandals, or casual sneakers.
$258
$180.60
Mother's flared jeans are retro in all of the right ways. Go ahead, pair them with a fitted tee or a breezy bohemian blouse.
$298
$208.60
Not ready to wear real jeans just yet? These loose-fitting overalls are just as comfortable as your favorite sweats.
