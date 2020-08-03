Jennifer Lopez shared a photo on Instagram wearing a cute, super comfortable outfit: a gray sweatsuit with multicolored lettering and white Nike Air Force 1s.

The sweatshirt, from the brand The Mayfair Group, reads, "Empathy"—and it's still in stock.

"Empathy: The ability to understand and share the feelings of another," Lopez captioned the post.

I am a very big fan of Jennifer Lopez' latest Sunday outfit, which is both extremely cute and extremely cozy. Here's a proposition, scientists: What if everything could be made out of sweatsuit material? Wouldn't the world be a happier, more comfortable place?

J. Lo shared a photo of her Sunday look on Instagram, comprising a grey sweatsuit, white Nike Air Force 1s, green sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings. The sweatshirt bore the slogan "Empathy" in multicolored lettering, which Lopez referenced in her caption. "Empathy: The ability to understand and share the feelings of another," she wrote. "Happy Sunday..."

Lopez wore the "Empathy, Always" crewneck sweatshirt from The Mayfair Group, as well as what look like the matching sweatpants. Both are still in stock—the sweatshirt for $98 and the sweatpants for $68. You can also get her Air Force 1s, which come in a variety of colorways (or you can customize your own):

While we're on the topic of Jennifer Lopez, by the way, I'd be remiss if I didn't direct your attention to an acutely gorgeous selfie she shared on Instagram on Saturday, with the caption, "Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace."

She wears no makeup in the snap, posing in a fluffy white monogrammed robe. And unsurprisingly, because this is Jennifer Lopez we're talking about, she looks completely and utterly flawless. The glowing skin! The lashes! The perfect brows! What I wouldn't give for my #MorningFace to look a little more like this, and a little less like I just spent a sweaty six hours sleep-drooling onto my pillow!

