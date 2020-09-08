We have less than 56 days (and counting) until the November 2020 election. As you make plans for how you'll vote, whether by mail or in person, you'll want to rep your team's merch too. And in the nick of time, presidential hopeful Joe Biden has released a line of merchandise titled Believe in Better. The energizing collection features pieces from 19 American fashion designers of different backgrounds and the collection was made in America by union workers.

You'll find pieces like a pullover that says "We Make the Difference, Black Women for Biden/Harris 2020" by Aurora James of Brother Vellies and another that reads "Rebuild With Love" from Jason Wu (whose fans include Michelle Obama). There's a bucket hat from Victor Glemaud to shield your face from the sun as you stand in line to vote, and a blue bandana from Joseph Altuzarra that looks great worn around your neck or added onto the handles of your tote bag.

The offerings are as varied as the people who were tapped to make the merch. Along with these notable names are others you may recognize such as Prabal Gurung, Gabriela Hearst, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler, Thakoon Panichgul, Monique Péan, Joe Perez, Vera Wang, Brett Heyman of Edie Parker, Thom Browne, Jonathan Cohen, Carly Cushnie, and Kathryn and Lizzie Fortunato.

"As a Latin woman that cares deeply about the environment that our children will inherit, it was an honor to create a product for the Believe in Better collection to support the Biden/ Harris campaign and to express my professional, personal, and civic responsibility," said Hearst, who designed the tie-dye tee.

Meanwhile, Altuzarra shared this about his design: "From American farmers and miners in the 1920s and women entering factories during the Second World War, to the LGBTQ community in the 1970s, the bandana has long held a significant place in American culture and history. I was interested in bringing back the bandana as a piece of political messaging, and I also wanted to design an accessory that would speak to the moment we are living in: it can be worn as a scarf and as a mask. I am so proud to be volunteering my talents to help elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, whose proven leadership can help lead us out of this crisis and build our country back together. I believe that they will help unite and heal our country, and make sure our democracy includes everyone."

All the merch is $60 and under, so you can potentially pick up a few more pieces for your friends and family too. Long after the elections are over, you'll have a memento you can treasure forever.

Marina Liao Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.

