As everyone gets into the groove of virtually watching their favorite runway shows, one in particular will be on the top of everyone's must-watch list: Nicolas Ghesquière's runway creations for Louis Vuitton. Though fashion houses and designers usually never reveal too much about what to expect from the show, the luxury label has been releasing snippets of its new spring/summer 2021 handbags on Instagram.

Whether you missed the teasers (we rounded up some below) or already bookmarked the 'grams so you can pre-order said bags, the actual runway show looks are bound to delight and inspire you. Check out some of the accessories sneak peeks below, then tune into the show with a cup of coffee or your favorite snack on Tuesday, October 6.

Marina Liao Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.

