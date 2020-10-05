Today's Top Stories
Watch Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2021 Show Here

The fashion house also shared sneak peeks on social.

By Marina Liao
louis vuitton runway paris fashion week womenswear springsummer 2019
Dominique CharriauGetty Images

As everyone gets into the groove of virtually watching their favorite runway shows, one in particular will be on the top of everyone's must-watch list: Nicolas Ghesquière's runway creations for Louis Vuitton. Though fashion houses and designers usually never reveal too much about what to expect from the show, the luxury label has been releasing snippets of its new spring/summer 2021 handbags on Instagram.

Whether you missed the teasers (we rounded up some below) or already bookmarked the 'grams so you can pre-order said bags, the actual runway show looks are bound to delight and inspire you. Check out some of the accessories sneak peeks below, then tune into the show with a cup of coffee or your favorite snack on Tuesday, October 6.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
