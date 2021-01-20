Today's Top Stories
Jill Biden Shines In Blue Alexandra O'Neill on Inauguration Day

The color blue was chosen to symbolize "trust, confidence, and stability."

By Zoe Guy
jill biden outfit
Chip Somodevilla

The last few months have shaken American democracy, but Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the next president of the United States at noon today, and Dr. Jill Biden will officially become the First Lady. Wearing an ocean blue tweed blazer and matching silk mask, Biden marked a new era in American politics in an outfit by New York-based designer Alexandra O'Neill, the founder and creative director of Markarian. The incoming First Lady took a page from Michelle Obama in championing up-and-coming American designers.

In a press release, Markarian said: "The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability."

jill biden outfit
Markarian
washington, dc january 20 us president elect joe biden and dr jill biden attend services at the cathedral of st matthew the apostle with congressional leaders prior the 59th presidential inauguration ceremony on january 20, 2021 in washington, dc during todays inauguration ceremony joe biden becomes the 46th president of the united states photo by chip somodevillagetty images
Chip Somodevilla

Dr. Jill Biden is no stranger to the power of a dress. At then President-elect Joe Biden’s victory address, the First Lady wore a short-sleeved Oscar de la Renta dress with embroidered flowers in a nod to Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Jackie Kennedy, who frequently wore the designer. By subtly invoking these women, Biden threaded herself into the fabric of First Ladies past. Her inaugural ensemble had no less significance.

