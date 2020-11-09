After the most questionable year ever, there's finally some good news! And I'm not just talking about how we're finally going to have the first female vice president. Though the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the 59th inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is scheduled to take place on January 20, 2021. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which has been organizing inaugural ceremonies of the president-elect and the vice president-elect since 1901, announced that the historic event to officially swear Biden and Harris into the White House will still take place.

When is the Biden-Harris inauguration?

The outdoor event plans to take place on January 20 at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. "We are moving forward, anticipating an outside, full-scale inauguration," said Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the committee, on This Week With George Stephanopoulos.

Since July, a six-person committee has been organizing the event with the $1.5 million inaugural budget. The theme will be "Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union."

What will happen at the inauguration?

It's pretty simple: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on the West Front of the Capitol, and then President-elect Joe Biden will follow suit. Neither have yet revealed who they'd like to administer their oaths.

The president-elect will also give his Inaugural Address, which will be about what he plans to do in the next four years.

Who will perform at the inauguration?

Performers for the event have yet to be announced, but you can expect to know more as we get closer. If I were to make an educated guess based on past inaugurations, usually celebrities who have vocally shown their support for a candidate make an appearance—think John Legend, Lizzo, Selena Gomez...But time will tell!

How can I get tickets to attend?

You'll have to contact your state's senator or United States Representative office for the free tickets. Most of the deadlines for requesting tickets aren't until the end of December, so you have time to snag some!

If you're planning to stream the event, it'll be broadcast all over the major cable news networks. Check back later as it gets closer to the event for more information; we'll continually be updating this page.

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

