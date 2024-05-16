If the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet fashion can be described in one word, it's "opulence." Stars from Anya Taylor-Joy to Naomi Campbell have descended on the French Riviera for this year's event in their most over-the-top attire fitting the event's glamorous (and strictly formal) dress code. The backstories are often as intriguing as the looks themselves, as actress and philanthropist Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dress proved.
Bachchan appeared at the Thursday, May 16, premiere of Megalopolis alongside stars Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza in a custom corset gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. The designers told Marie Claire the piece took nearly two months to create because it was partially crafted from metal.
Bachchan's gown was coated in oversize gold flowers made from metal, offset by a white overlay atop a sweeping black train. In front, her dress also featured zig-zag gold detailing and sky-high puff sleeves.
"Aishwarya is a timeless beauty, similar to the timelessness of a precious metal like gold, a color deeply rooted in India’s culture," designers Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock said. Meanwhile, "The inclusion of black was an homage to her classic style and her love for floral motifs was showcased by the handmade flowers that adorn the gown."
Bachchan is known for taking turns on the Cannes red carpet in exaggeratedly sculptural pieces. For the 2023 rendition, she walked before the cameras in a metallic mermaid gown fastened with an oversize sequin hood and a giant black bow.
The Cannes Film Festival runs through May 25, meaning the red carpets are only just getting started—and "opulence" will be the operative word in fashion for another week.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
