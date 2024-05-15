Law Roach just put his retirement from styling on pause for a special client and an equally impressive pull.
On Wednesday, May 15, the image architect returned to the red carpet arm-in-arm with supermodel Naomi Campbell. Roach and Campbell coordinated for the second day of the Cannes Film Festival in black, sequined Chanel looks: a shimmering collarless jacket and pants for Roach, and a vintage dress with sheer striped panels for Campbell.
Law Roach excels at making intentional pulls from the fashion archives, and the supermodel's shimmering dress wasn't an exception. Campbell originally debuted the exact same dress she wore to Cannes on the Chanel couture runway in 1996. (Talk about a dress with a story.)
While she originally wore her Karl Lagerfeld design with a black slip underneath, her redux styling for the flashing lights of Cannes included nothing but black briefs beneath the skirt's sheer tulle panels. She also dialed up her beauty by a few degrees, wearing her hair in voluminous curls instead of a slicked-back pixie crop. Exaggerated drop earrings coordinated with the gown's dripping pearl straps.
Based on Roach's styling history, Chanel is a surprising designer for the stylist to wear. In a recent interview with Recho Omondi on the Cutting Room Floor podcast, Roach listed Chanel among five other luxury brands who would not dress his star client Zendaya for her early red carpets. As her profile rose, Roach and Zendaya deliberately avoided the brands that had rejected them in the past. “When I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time,” Roach said. (Other brands on the list included Dior and Saint Laurent.)
Roach has spent the past several months dressing Zendaya and Zendaya only. The pair took over the international fashion circuit this winter in spring with back-to-back press tours, first for Dune: Part Two, and then for Challengers. Both tours showed off the pair's knack for "method dressing" and their knowledge of deep fashion history, turning the red carpets into an opportunity to revisit revolutionary pieces from Mugler, Givenchy, Vivienne Westwood, and Carolina Herrera.
Now, Roach is in a new, seemingly-not-retired era, promoting his Max styling competition series OMG Fashun and working with a select number of extra clients (like Campbell). Whoever he and his clients want to wear, it looks like he can make the pull possible.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Sophie Turner Says Taylor Swift “Was an Absolute Hero to Me” After Split From Joe Jonas
“…she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Nicole Coughlan Chose to Be "Very Naked" in 'Bridgerton' in Response to "All the Conversation Surrounding My Body"
"It was amazingly empowering.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sculptural Cannes Updo Defies Gravity
How many bobby pins were used in the making?
By Samantha Holender Last updated
-
Jane Fonda Proves Ballet Flats Are Red-Carpet Material at Cannes
Her pair costs less than $300 and are still available.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Loud Luxury Birkins for Allbirds and White Sweatpants
The singer is rarely seen without Hermès on her arm.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes's Spin on Ballet Glam Involves an Elegant Beaded Maxi Dress
The 'Dawson's Creek' actress interprets the dress code her own way.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Starts Her Maternity Style Era in an Oversize Suit and Crop Top
The Rhode mogul is sticking to her favorites.
By India Roby Published
-
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Coming Back, Angel Wings and All
The controversial runway will return later this fall.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy's Cannes Plus-One Is a Giant Jacquemus Sunhat
She wore two giant Jacquemus hats to open the film festival.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Swaps Her Formal Nigeria Tour Outfits With White Skinny Jeans
The Duchess of Sussex is an unapologetic fan.
By India Roby Published
-
'Bridgerton' Season 3's Costumes Include an Unusual Princess Diana Cameo
A piece of one of her gowns will appear on the series.
By Halie LeSavage Published