Andie MacDowell's Everlane Outfit at Cannes Is a Summer Dressing Dream

The brand is officially vacation-approved.

Andie MacDowell
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published

Even the most stylish people know that summer dressing doesn’t need to be complicated. If it’s not broken, don’t overthink it: You can rely on a few wardrobe essentials and head out the door. This is a fashion philosophy actress and model Andie MacDowell proved to be true on Wednesday, May 22, when she wore two classic Everlane pieces to arrive at the Cannes Film Festival.

MacDowell spent her first day walking around the French Riviera wearing a pair of off-white wide-leg linen pants with a white peasant-style blouse from the sustainable fashion brand. She accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, a woven tote bag, and silver loafers, no doubt taking a cue from the silver ballet flats that Jane Fonda wore in Cannes just days earlier. Oh, and both of MacDowell's pieces are also currently on sale.

Andie MacDowell walking in Cannes, France, wearing Everlane

Andie MacDowell relies on summer basics while in Cannes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Supima® Puff-Sleeve Top
Everlane Supima Puff-Sleeve Top (Was $88)

The Linen Way-High® Drape Pant
Everlane Linen Way-High Drape Pants (Were $98)

In recent years, MacDowell, 65, has become a fan-favorite for her relaxed approach to style, beauty, and aging. She's reclaimed the world "old," for one, and has shared her thoughts about the surprising internet uproar around her naturally gray hair.

This effortless look is just another reason to love her. It's a no-fuss, no-frills approach to dressing that feels refreshing—especially in Cannes, against a backdrop of high-octane gowns and full-glam makeup looks. Her light top and relaxed pants could also be a summer work outfit, if you don't have plans to jet off to a town in the south of France.

Because MacDowell's exact picks are sure to sell out quickly, keep scrolling to shop a few similar options to master the look. This is your reminder that not every great outfit at Cannes appears on the red carpet first.

Shop Linen Pants, White Tops, and Silver Loafers Inspired by Andie MacDowell

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pleated Trouser
Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers (Were $100)

J.Crew Soleil pant in linen
J.Crew Soleil Pant in Linen

Reformation Alex Linen Pant
Reformation Alex Linen Pant

Lace-Up Cotton Peasant Blouse
Lucky Brand Lace-Up Cotton Peasant Blouse

Eyelet Puff Sleeve Shirt
Gap Eyelet Puff Sleeve Shirt

Jiana Top -- Salt
DÔEN Jiana Top

Wren Puff Sleeve Cotton Peasant Top
Marine Layer Wren Puff Sleeve Cotton Peasant Top

Sapphire Penny Loafer
AllSaints Sapphire Penny Loafer

Birdies The Vesper Flats

Birdies The Vesper Flats

Dolce Vita Beny

Dolce Vita Beny

Kingston Loafer
Steve Madden Kingston Loafer

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸