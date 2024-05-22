Even the most stylish people know that summer dressing doesn’t need to be complicated. If it’s not broken, don’t overthink it: You can rely on a few wardrobe essentials and head out the door. This is a fashion philosophy actress and model Andie MacDowell proved to be true on Wednesday, May 22, when she wore two classic Everlane pieces to arrive at the Cannes Film Festival.
MacDowell spent her first day walking around the French Riviera wearing a pair of off-white wide-leg linen pants with a white peasant-style blouse from the sustainable fashion brand. She accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, a woven tote bag, and silver loafers, no doubt taking a cue from the silver ballet flats that Jane Fonda wore in Cannes just days earlier. Oh, and both of MacDowell's pieces are also currently on sale.
In recent years, MacDowell, 65, has become a fan-favorite for her relaxed approach to style, beauty, and aging. She's reclaimed the world "old," for one, and has shared her thoughts about the surprising internet uproar around her naturally gray hair.
This effortless look is just another reason to love her. It's a no-fuss, no-frills approach to dressing that feels refreshing—especially in Cannes, against a backdrop of high-octane gowns and full-glam makeup looks. Her light top and relaxed pants could also be a summer work outfit, if you don't have plans to jet off to a town in the south of France.
Because MacDowell's exact picks are sure to sell out quickly, keep scrolling to shop a few similar options to master the look. This is your reminder that not every great outfit at Cannes appears on the red carpet first.
Shop Linen Pants, White Tops, and Silver Loafers Inspired by Andie MacDowell
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
