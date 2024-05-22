Even the most stylish people know that summer dressing doesn’t need to be complicated. If it’s not broken, don’t overthink it: You can rely on a few wardrobe essentials and head out the door. This is a fashion philosophy actress and model Andie MacDowell proved to be true on Wednesday, May 22, when she wore two classic Everlane pieces to arrive at the Cannes Film Festival.

MacDowell spent her first day walking around the French Riviera wearing a pair of off-white wide-leg linen pants with a white peasant-style blouse from the sustainable fashion brand. She accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, a woven tote bag, and silver loafers, no doubt taking a cue from the silver ballet flats that Jane Fonda wore in Cannes just days earlier. Oh, and both of MacDowell's pieces are also currently on sale.

Andie MacDowell relies on summer basics while in Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, MacDowell, 65, has become a fan-favorite for her relaxed approach to style, beauty, and aging. She's reclaimed the world "old," for one, and has shared her thoughts about the surprising internet uproar around her naturally gray hair.

This effortless look is just another reason to love her. It's a no-fuss, no-frills approach to dressing that feels refreshing—especially in Cannes, against a backdrop of high-octane gowns and full-glam makeup looks. Her light top and relaxed pants could also be a summer work outfit, if you don't have plans to jet off to a town in the south of France.

Because MacDowell's exact picks are sure to sell out quickly, keep scrolling to shop a few similar options to master the look. This is your reminder that not every great outfit at Cannes appears on the red carpet first.

Shop Linen Pants, White Tops, and Silver Loafers Inspired by Andie MacDowell

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70) $50 at Nordstrom

Lucky Brand Lace-Up Cotton Peasant Blouse $90 at Nordstrom

Gap Eyelet Puff Sleeve Shirt $70 at Gap

Marine Layer Wren Puff Sleeve Cotton Peasant Top $88 at Nordstrom