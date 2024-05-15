Jane Fonda Proves Ballet Flats Are Red-Carpet Material at Cannes

Leave it to Jane Fonda, the definition of a Hollywood legend, to make ballet flats work at a black-tie affair. The actress arrived on the red carpet in Cannes, France, for the annual (and very glitzy) Cannes Film Festival wearing a pair of under-$300 silver ballet flats from New York-based shoe and accessories brand Margaux. They’re still available to shop.

Fonda stepped on the carpet for the premiere of Le Deuxième Acte (or The Second Act for non-French speakers) on May 14, wearing a black beaded Elie Saab jumpsuit and a glamorous leopard-print coat by Forte Forte. She accessorized with equally extravagant accessories: a stunning collar-style necklace, a slender diamond-encrusted bracelet, a matching cocktail ring all by Pomellato—and a pair of Margaux’s Mary Jane flats in the Silver Mirror colorway. She was styled by Cristina Ehrlich for the occasion.

The flats are still in stock in most sizes and retail for $295. Their appearance on the carpet marks a notable change in the required dress code for festival attendees. While it was once required to wear stiletto heels on the carpet—an archaic rule actress Kristen Stewart famously decried by taking off her shoes in protest while on the carpet in 2017—the festival's official website now states that "elegant shoes, with or without heels, are required," and that "trainers are forbidden," expressly.

Fonda proved that silver flats are red carpet appropriate while at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaux The Mary Jane in Silver Mirror $295 at Margaux

The two-time Academy Award winner, 86, is hardly the first celebrity to co-sign metallic footwear in 2024. In January, Katie Holmes wore a pair on the streets of New York City, proving that they're the ultimate versatile buy. They complement both the "bustling downtown mom" aesthetic Holmes has personified and the high-glam energy of a star-studded, far-flung red carpet, making them totally worth the investment.

The Cannes Film Festival is unrivaled in its penchant for attracting over-the-top gowns on the red carpet. This year's looks prove that accessories can (and maybe should) take center stage. Elsewhere at the festival, Anya Taylor-Joy's statement-making sun hat from Jacquemus went semi-viral for its sheer size and drama. Fonda's flats are just the next ones to make such a statement—and I, for one, could not be happier that flats are getting the recognition they deserve.

Keep scrolling for similar pairs to Fonda's in the good chance they sell out after being co-signed by the icon. I've found options from a few other cult-favorite brands like Reformation, Sam Edelman, and more.

