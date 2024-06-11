You've heard of the "office siren" trend sweeping fashion TikTok: a summer work outfit movement including pencil skirts, Y2K rectangular glasses, and sexy, half-buttoned button-up shirts that would absolutely trigger a call from HR. Well, you can hang up your low-rise trousers, because there's a new not-so-business-casual style taking over celebrity's closets.
Enter: the shorts suit. It has all the trappings of your average suit, but the dress pants are cropped just below the knee, more like dress Bermuda shorts. Ayo Edebiri gave the look her endorsement in a shorts suit last night at the Los Angeles premiere of Pixar’s Inside Out 2, in which she will make her animated movie debut.
Styled by Danielle Goldberg, she wore a slightly oversized aquamarine blazer, matching shorts, and a coordinating pale blue-green silk button-up shirt. The short suit is a half-chopped, custom version of a suit from Bottega Veneta’s pre-fall 2024 lookbook. Edebiri paired the outfit with the brand's shiny black vinyl peep-toe "Cha-Cha" mules.
The actress and rising fashion icon is resurfacing a look that's been on the fringes of genuine trend status for a while now. (Who remembers Julia Roberts's short suit in Pretty Woman circa 1990?) We've seen celebrities pair shorts with blazers for years, and the style seemed to reach its peak in 2023.
Short suits hit the runways en masse for spring 2024. Brands like Brandon Maxwell and Ami styled cropped tuxedo jackets and double-breasted blazers with shorts of varying lengths. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, J. Balvin, Jennifer Lawrence, and Suki Waterhouse all sported the unconventional pairing throughout the spring season. And the truest sign of a trend reaching mass market? Labels like Zara started carrying Bermuda shorts suits shortly after.
Edebiri's fashion star is rising as the Golden Globe- and Emmy-winner gets the chance to flaunt her style (and the work of her sought-after, cool-girl stylist) on red carpets and press tours. Many of her recent looks have leaned into old Hollywood and high glamour, from bright red Prada gowns to slinky black Loewe numbers. But she's also made a point to incorporate menswear in exaggerated leather neckties and suits from The Row.
For a New York Times profile of Goldberg back in February, Edebiri beamed about the stylist's impact on her career. "We have these conversations. Sometimes it will be, like, an ode to Whoopi. Then I can have that in my mind when I’m out there taking pictures, which is fun. It’s like an actor telling a story," Edebiri told the Times. “I get to be myself, but also have this armor of the clothes.”
