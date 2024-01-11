Ayo Edebiri's Best Style Moments Prove She's a Fashion Star on the Rise

Ah, Ayo Edebiri. Though there's a bevy of new stars constantly funneling through Hollywood, there aren't that many up-and-coming celebrities who just have that "It" factor (you know what I'm talking about). When the 28-year-old first hit big with her role as Sydney, the anxious but determined chef in the hit Hulu series The Bear, it was only a matter of time before she skyrocketed to unreachable heights. Her down-to-earth persona and her infectious, hilarious nature have converted onlookers (me included) into die-hard fans. But aside from watching the actress on the big screen, we're constantly refreshing our feeds for the next best style moment from Edebiri. Speaking of: her latest sighting undeinably confirms that she is, in fact, a rising fashion daring—and if you don't believe me, mark my words!

Edebiri has had an eventful week—she's fresh off of a Golden Globes win, scoring a trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. So it makes sense that not even a full week post-ceremony, Edebiri is already slated for a few television appearances (and rightfully so). 

Her first one of the new year came on Wednesday; Edebiri was seen in Los Angeles heading inside the set for Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ahead of the shoot—where she talked about her big weekend and The Bear—she opted for a classic '50s-inspired look (Grace Kelly, is that you?), donning a sleek white maxi dress from Khaite. The Bottoms lead then layered lightly for the Cali winter breeze in a long camel trench coat. She kept the accessories simple yet impactful, opting for one of this year's rising handbag trends via a slouchy black leather bag, matching Gianvitto Rossi pointed pumps, and a très chic red-and-white scarf loosely falling over the shoulder. Not to mention her newly-debuted blunt-cut bob? Mwah!

In just a span of a couple of years, we've seen Edebiri take her style to the next level, both on and off the red carpet. The actor has made not one but two jaw-dropping event appearances just days into 2024, starting at the Golden Globes in a stunning ruby red Prada number, with the strapless gown followed by an elongated organza train.

She didn't let off the capital F-Fashion pedal just yet. While at the Governors Awards shortly after, she was captured rocking yet another strapless ensemble, this time a butter-yellow leather gown hailing from Proenza Schouler.

It is award season, after all, and with our favorite must-watch stars kicking it off to a buzzy start (especially on the style front), it's only a matter of time before we see Edebiri once again lean even more into what we predict to be her biggest fashion year yet.

