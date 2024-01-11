Ah, Ayo Edebiri. Though there's a bevy of new stars constantly funneling through Hollywood, there aren't that many up-and-coming celebrities who just have that "It" factor (you know what I'm talking about). When the 28-year-old first hit big with her role as Sydney, the anxious but determined chef in the hit Hulu series The Bear, it was only a matter of time before she skyrocketed to unreachable heights. Her down-to-earth persona and her infectious, hilarious nature have converted onlookers (me included) into die-hard fans. But aside from watching the actress on the big screen, we're constantly refreshing our feeds for the next best style moment from Edebiri. Speaking of: her latest sighting undeinably confirms that she is, in fact, a rising fashion daring—and if you don't believe me, mark my words!
Edebiri has had an eventful week—she's fresh off of a Golden Globes win, scoring a trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. So it makes sense that not even a full week post-ceremony, Edebiri is already slated for a few television appearances (and rightfully so).
Her first one of the new year came on Wednesday; Edebiri was seen in Los Angeles heading inside the set for Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ahead of the shoot—where she talked about her big weekend and The Bear—she opted for a classic '50s-inspired look (Grace Kelly, is that you?), donning a sleek white maxi dress from Khaite. The Bottoms lead then layered lightly for the Cali winter breeze in a long camel trench coat. She kept the accessories simple yet impactful, opting for one of this year's rising handbag trends via a slouchy black leather bag, matching Gianvitto Rossi pointed pumps, and a très chic red-and-white scarf loosely falling over the shoulder. Not to mention her newly-debuted blunt-cut bob? Mwah!
In just a span of a couple of years, we've seen Edebiri take her style to the next level, both on and off the red carpet. The actor has made not one but two jaw-dropping event appearances just days into 2024, starting at the Golden Globes in a stunning ruby red Prada number, with the strapless gown followed by an elongated organza train.
She didn't let off the capital F-Fashion pedal just yet. While at the Governors Awards shortly after, she was captured rocking yet another strapless ensemble, this time a butter-yellow leather gown hailing from Proenza Schouler.
It is award season, after all, and with our favorite must-watch stars kicking it off to a buzzy start (especially on the style front), it's only a matter of time before we see Edebiri once again lean even more into what we predict to be her biggest fashion year yet.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Had a Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe Moment in New York City
Complete with cowboy boots and the latest iPhone.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Zoë Kravitz Carried a Ginormous Tote Bag to Dinner With Taylor Swift and Co
Zoë, please do a "what's in my bag" haul—curious minds want to know!
By India Roby
-
28 Next-Level Nordstrom Finds I'm a Little Too in Love With
Memorable pieces for your closet.
By Swarna Gowtham
-
Zoë Kravitz Carried a Ginormous Green Tote Bag to Dinner With Taylor Swift and Co
Zoë, please do a "what's in my bag" haul—curious minds want to know!
By India Roby
-
Cindy Crawford Is Here to Remind You of the Beauty of Wardrobe Basics
You can wear a Breton striped sweater, loafers, and dark denim time and time again.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
We Need to Talk About the Red Carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards
Julianne in Valentino! Greta in Bottega Veneta! Ayo in Proenza Schouler!
By Emma Childs
-
Take Note: Taylor Swift's Black Knee-High Boots Represent an Essential Shoe Trend
Allow the singer to introduce you to your new hero shoe.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Gigi Hadid's Date-Night Outfit With Bradley Cooper Was as Chic as Can Be
An all-black outfit will always be timeless.
By India Roby
-
Emma Stone's Givenchy Dress Is an Understated Take on See-Through Sheers
The actress utilized an age-old fashion hack.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Megan Thee Stallion Dressed as the "Black Regina George" at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere
Bow down to the H-town hottie!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Margot Robbie's Oversized Outfit Exemplifies a Polarizing Gen Z Style Philosophy
This Barbie loves an oversized silhouette!
By Melony Forcier