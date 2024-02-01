Whatever it takes to be a rising fashion star, Ayo Edebiri has it. In addition to being one of the funniest comedians on today's scene, she's swiftly cementing her status as a style icon. The 'Bottoms' actress has been dressed by top designers (from Prada to Loewe) and has reached the top of every best-dressed list she's crossed. And have you seen the comedienne's off-red carpet personal style? If not, may we suggest starting with her latest look: Edebiri in a leather necktie, baseball cap, and jeans?
Despite the funny girl gearing up to host Saturday Night Live on February 3 (as if we've recovered from Jacob Elordi's hosting gig a few weeks back!), she was kind enough to provide yet another fantastic street style moment—in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta no less!
While heading into NBC Studios, the actress was spotted wearing a grey cape-style trench coat with an oversized white button-down and light-wash blue jeans. For a practical footwear choice walking the streets of NYC, she opted for the Bottega Veneta Monsieur Loafers. She also added a splash of color to the neutral look, carrying the brand's small Andiamo bag and topped off the look with a baseball cap.
The focal point of her look was undoubtedly Edebiri's maroon leather necktie. Could this signal a new accessories trend to be on the lookout for? Well, the answer is yes. In addition to accessory being a consistent presence on the. runways in recent seasons (Valentino famously paid homage to the tie in its Fall/Winter 2023 collection), we're seeing more and more It Girl celebrities embrace the trend.
Billie Eilish recently adopted an iteration of the trend for her Golden Globes red carpet look, and Edebiri's fellow comedian bestie, Rachel Sennett, posted on Instagram trying out the trend in Thom Browne. Can these ladies get any cooler?
We often see Edebiri embrace more traditional feminine silhouettes when it comes to her red carpet style. However, the actress does play around with more boyish looks. To wit, she wore this all-white suited look from The Row while attending the Critics Choice Awards in January.
While Edebiri's awards season might be over (all that's left is the Oscars, where the actress has no nominated projects), we can still hope for more playful street style outfits to come. In the meantime, consider us seated for her SNL debut, as the jokes will be joking.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
