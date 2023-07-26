Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The middle of the summer is notoriously difficult to dress for: We're plagued by heatwaves and violent summer storms (exacerbated by climate change), but are simultaneously preparing for the end of summer, which lies just on the horizon. At this point, when I'm shopping for clothes, I tend to look for items that will carry me through the rest of the dog days of summer while keeping an eye out for the staples that will characterize my wardrobe once the air (finally) begins to cool. And I'm in luck: Dozens of these very styles are on sale this week for Banana Republic's annual summer sale, which includes dresses, tops, pants, and accessories meant to last through the tumultuous weather of the next few months.
The sale, which runs until July 30, takes up to 60 percent off customer favorites made with strong fabrics and a chic design, so you can get that quiet luxury look without paying luxury prices. However, looking through pages of sale items can be overwhelming, so I scoured Banana Republic's sale so you don't have to. Below, the items most worth investing in this week.
This blouse has an elegant, romantic silhouette, enhanced by its shirred mock neck and billowy French sleeves. It's great for late summer through fall and early winter, and its silky smooth fabric will make it one of your chicest, most comfortable outfit options.
I'm obsessed with the open v-neck of this soft, nautical-inspired sweater. It's incredibly soft to the touch, and it's ideal for transitioning from late summer to early fall fashion.
This dress comes in three colors, including blue and white, but I'm partial to this sunshine yellow shade. It's airy, midi silhouette lends itself to any occasion, from work to play.
Looking for a blazer that's more eye-catching than the classic, oft-boring black basic? Look no further than this shiny pink satin number, which ties at the waist for a unique feminine touch.
This lightweight skirt is made from 100 percent linen with a cotton lining that makes it all the more comfortable for hot late-summer days.
This cropped jacket looks fabulous when layered over just about anything, from dresses to skirts to your favorite pair of trousers. I love it as an option for office-wear, especially when you need to make your outfit a tad bit more professional for that one important meeting.
Everyone needs a good mini evening dress, and this deep v-neck little black dress is an impressive $30 off. It's also on sale for the same price in white, and is even cheaper (only $140!) in its unique brown colorway.
I always appreciate a good leather jacket, and my love for '70s fashion means I gravitate toward fringe detailing like that which lines the back and breasts of this off-white option. Plus, it features patch pockets and a bulky silhouette, flawlessly completing the retro rancher look.
Shirtdresses like this one are among my favorite fashion items, with their sweeping hems and starched collars. The overall effect is elegant yet structured, and the loose fit is offset by the piece's optional fabric tie belt.
This square-neck, crocheted sweater is made from 100 percent organic cotton for optimal comfort. Plus, it's versatile enough to wear all year round—under a jacket or blazer in the fall and winter, or on its own in the spring and summer.
This draped tank suits the classics-inspired draping trend that's taken the fashion world by storm lately. It comes in black as well, but I'm partial to this deep, subtly sexy shade of fire engine-red.
This semi-fitted, Bohemian top incorporates lace on the sleeves and at the front for the perfect hippie-inspired outfit. It goes great with jeans (especially a pair of bell bottoms), and is sure to be a go-to for transitional fall dressing.
A good crossbody bag will take you where you want to go in style—and with your essentials stowed safely away, close to your hip. This luxurious one is made from firm, premium leather, with multiple tones and classic-looking antique hardware.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
