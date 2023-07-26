Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The middle of the summer is notoriously difficult to dress for: We're plagued by heatwaves and violent summer storms (exacerbated by climate change), but are simultaneously preparing for the end of summer, which lies just on the horizon. At this point, when I'm shopping for clothes, I tend to look for items that will carry me through the rest of the dog days of summer while keeping an eye out for the staples that will characterize my wardrobe once the air (finally) begins to cool. And I'm in luck: Dozens of these very styles are on sale this week for Banana Republic's annual summer sale, which includes dresses, tops, pants, and accessories meant to last through the tumultuous weather of the next few months.

The sale, which runs until July 30, takes up to 60 percent off customer favorites made with strong fabrics and a chic design, so you can get that quiet luxury look without paying luxury prices. However, looking through pages of sale items can be overwhelming, so I scoured Banana Republic's sale so you don't have to. Below, the items most worth investing in this week.

Banana Republic Zoe Balloon-Sleeve Blouse Was $150, Now $70 at Banana Republic This blouse has an elegant, romantic silhouette, enhanced by its shirred mock neck and billowy French sleeves. It's great for late summer through fall and early winter, and its silky smooth fabric will make it one of your chicest, most comfortable outfit options.

Banana Republic Kina Cotton Sailor Sweater Was $90, Now $75 at Banana Republic I'm obsessed with the open v-neck of this soft, nautical-inspired sweater. It's incredibly soft to the touch, and it's ideal for transitioning from late summer to early fall fashion.

Banana Republic Dana Poplin Mini Dress Was $170, Now $85 at Banana Republic This dress comes in three colors, including blue and white, but I'm partial to this sunshine yellow shade. It's airy, midi silhouette lends itself to any occasion, from work to play.

Banana Republic Brigitte Satin Blazer Was $250, Now $200 at Banana Republic Looking for a blazer that's more eye-catching than the classic, oft-boring black basic? Look no further than this shiny pink satin number, which ties at the waist for a unique feminine touch.

Banana Republic Bria Linen Midi Skirt Was $150, Now $120 at Banana Republic This lightweight skirt is made from 100 percent linen with a cotton lining that makes it all the more comfortable for hot late-summer days.

Banana Republic Apolline Cropped Jacket Was $250, Now $200 at Banana Republic This cropped jacket looks fabulous when layered over just about anything, from dresses to skirts to your favorite pair of trousers. I love it as an option for office-wear, especially when you need to make your outfit a tad bit more professional for that one important meeting.

Banana Republic Anisa Cut-Out Mini Dress Was $190, Now $160 at Banana Republic Everyone needs a good mini evening dress, and this deep v-neck little black dress is an impressive $30 off. It's also on sale for the same price in white, and is even cheaper (only $140!) in its unique brown colorway.

Banana Republic Saguaro Fringe Leather Jacket Was $650, Now $500 at Banana Republic I always appreciate a good leather jacket, and my love for '70s fashion means I gravitate toward fringe detailing like that which lines the back and breasts of this off-white option. Plus, it features patch pockets and a bulky silhouette, flawlessly completing the retro rancher look.

Banana Republic Ani Popover Shirt Dress Was $170, Now $140 at Banana Republic Shirtdresses like this one are among my favorite fashion items, with their sweeping hems and starched collars. The overall effect is elegant yet structured, and the loose fit is offset by the piece's optional fabric tie belt.

Banana Republic Brienna Cotton Sweater Tank Was $85, Now $70 at Banana Republic This square-neck, crocheted sweater is made from 100 percent organic cotton for optimal comfort. Plus, it's versatile enough to wear all year round—under a jacket or blazer in the fall and winter, or on its own in the spring and summer.

Banana Republic Enora Draped Tank Was $70, Now $55 at Banana Republic This draped tank suits the classics-inspired draping trend that's taken the fashion world by storm lately. It comes in black as well, but I'm partial to this deep, subtly sexy shade of fire engine-red.

Banana Republic Fae Lace Top Was $130, Now $85 at Banana Republic This semi-fitted, Bohemian top incorporates lace on the sleeves and at the front for the perfect hippie-inspired outfit. It goes great with jeans (especially a pair of bell bottoms), and is sure to be a go-to for transitional fall dressing.

Banana Republic Gia Crossbody Bag Was $450, Now $275 at Banana Republic A good crossbody bag will take you where you want to go in style—and with your essentials stowed safely away, close to your hip. This luxurious one is made from firm, premium leather, with multiple tones and classic-looking antique hardware.