It's been over a year since season two of The White Lotus aired, and we are still recovering from the drama of our trip to the fictional resort chain. The HBO series racked up a whopping 23 nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards, and it's not the least bit surprising. The all-star cast brought their A-game with them to Sicily, Italy, with a string of incredibly talented Italian actors helping to lead the charge. One of whom is up-and-coming Italian actor Beatrice Grannò, who made her Emmys debut tonight.

Of course, the first question that comes to mind is, 'How does one pick a look for such a momentous red carpet?' For Grannò, she had an idea of what she wanted to exude with her Emmys look. "I wanted to portray an image of grace," the actress exclusively tells Marie Claire. "To walk such a prestigious red carpet, I needed to feel light. The dress has two red roses; it tells the story of a blooming moment, which is what I wanted to highlight on my first Emmys," she continues. Fittingly, Grannò's look comes from an Italian fashion house known for prestige: Armani.

Grannò described working with the Armani team to find the perfect look for Emmys night as "special." "The dress I'm wearing is Armani Privé Haute Couture," Grannò says. "I was given access to their incredible showroom and chose this dress by working with my stylist, Valeria Marchetti, with the supervision of Giorgio Armani," she continues. The décolleté dress features black crystal and red patent leather with black velvet ribbon embroidery, as described by stylist Marchetti. The Armani Privè look comes from the fashion house's FW 23/24 collection.

Marchetti helped Grannò's vision of grace come to life by working with the Armani team. "I worked with the Armani Privè Style Office and the supervision of Mr. Armani to choose a dress that portrays Beatrice's gracefulness and contemporary elegance," Marchetti explains. "We deeply believe that Armani’s vision was the perfect fit to describe this concept," she adds.

When asked to sum up her dress in three words, Grannò says simply, "Blooming, graceful, and contemporary." We undoubtedly agree with that.

Watching the series, it's impossible not to fall in love with Mia, Grannò's character. Mia is an aspiring singer and local of Taormina, Italy, and she, along with her friend Lucia (played by Simona Tabasco), becomes wrapped up in the chaos of the resort's privileged guests throughout the season. Yes, Mia's judgment wavered at times, but her charm and passion to find her big break stole our hearts—and by the end of the season, she truly bloomed into her own. I mean, her rendition of Dean Martin's "That's Amore"? Tears were shed!

As for if Grannò can picture her character Mia in this look? "She would love it, but I would never trust her to wear this dress. Mia is too messy," says Grannò. Same, girl, same. While this might be Grannò's first Emmy Awards, we can guarantee that we will see the Italian actor grace many more carpets in the future. As for now, Caio!

