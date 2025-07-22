If you chose to sit out Amazon Prime Day this year, you might be beginning to feel the early stages of reverse-shoppers remorse. You shielded your bank account from the annual losses, yes, but you missed some major deals in the process—including Bella Hadid's beloved Coach Brooklyn bag. Today, however, Coach is single-handedly bringing back those savings for anyone who missed out.

Two weeks post-Prime Day, Coach is following Amazon's lead with a mini sale of their own. The leather goods label marked down over 100 different bag styles, but I was immediately drawn to their Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39.

It usually costs $495, but right now, the hobo bag is listed at $297—40 percent off the original price tag. That's a Prime Day-level price drop, people (it was $292 during Amazon's clearance).

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $297 at Coach

The Ôrebella founder currently owns the Brooklyn in two of the brand's 10 color offerings. She first debuted a black leather style (which, unfortunately, is still full-price) during June of 2024. Two months later, she added its chocolatey suede counterpart to her Coach bag collection. While out in L.A., Hadid embraced the bag's cowgirl undertones, when she styled it with distressed denim shorts, a knotted crop top, and vintage Dior boots.

In Aug. 2024, Bella took the suede style for a spin with a country-coded combo. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lucky for you, Coach is feeling extra generous this summer. Hadid's Brooklyn 39 isn't the only desirable purse on sale. Its younger, more compact sister, the Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28, has been marked down to $177 and the Y2K-inspired baby blue option is a whole 40 percent off the usual $295 tag.

Just like Amazon Prime Day, these pieces won't be available for long. Shop the best styles from Coach's clearance or I just might beat you to it.

Shop the Best Coach Bags On Sale

