Rihanna's Goyard bag collection is the envy of all It girls. She owns eight bags from the French atelier (that we know of) in various shades and silhouettes. But, as of yesterday, it seems her handbag arsenal has grown one bigger.

On June 24, the pregnant pop star was snapped by the paparazzi at LAX. While some A-listers dress up for the airport, Rihanna's private jet 'fit prioritized comfort. She sported a tan hoodie, courtesy of her loungewear label, Savage x Fenty, which she kept unzipped. She styled it with a taupe tank top and Heather gray sweatpants.

Rihanna continued her Speedcat streak, reaching for a beloved lavender pair from her Jan. 2025 Puma collab, distinguished by their elongated tongue. Pumas are a maternity must-have for the mom of three, having worn the pregnancy-friendly sneakers four times this month.

Rihanna arrived at LAX in a maternity-friendly sweatsuit and Puma Speedcat sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Over the years, Rihanna has become a vintage bag connoisseur, collecting relics from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Goyard. Naturally, she rounded out this look with one of her best finds. The beauty mogul carried the Goyard's Bohème Hobo in silver, choosing the style over her Croisiere, Anjou, Alto Hatbox, or St. Louis bags. The spacious style is available in 11 hues, but Rihanna's metallic canvas colorway is the rarest of them all.

She used a rare Goyard Bohème Hobo bag as her carry-on. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The sweatsuit/Speedcat combo is one of Rihanna's calling cards. Last April, she wore the same Puma sneakers with a simple, cloud gray hoodie and oversize joggers. Then, Rihanna chose a different designer monogram, augmenting her 'fit with the Louis Vuitton's Murakami Speedy bag.

In April 2025, Rihanna wore a gray sweatsuit with lavender Speedcat sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Up until now, my sweatsuits have felt utterly underwhelming. Turns out, all I needed was a vintage Goyard bag to spruce things up.

Shop Rihanna's Casual Airport Co-Ord

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors