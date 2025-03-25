It's hardly been 24 hours since I spotted Bella Hadid catching a flight in a trench coat and Saint Laurent bag. Yet almost as soon as she cleared TSA and returned to New York City, she hit the sidewalk championing the boho-chic studded bag trend I'm suddenly desperate to buy.

Bella Hadid strolled through Manhattan on Mar. 25 with brown suede, grommet and oversize stud-laden tote from Valentino as her plus-one. The spacious bag debuted in Alessandro Michele's pre-Fall 2025 collection for the house—his first since taking the helm as creative director—and features palladium hardware along with a removable pouch. Its chocolate brown suede and shiny detailing channeled the '70s-inspired boho chic trend taking over runways beyond Valentino (Chloé being the most insider-beloved). As for that extra-large silhouette, I can't doubt it stored everything Hadid needed for a busy day of Orêbella fragrance testing in the city.

Bella Hadid returned to New York City wearing a few of her western staples and a studded bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's Valentino bag is embellished with oversize studs and smaller grommets. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Valentino Garavani Nellcote Studded Suede Tote Bag $3,450 at Bergdorf Goodman

I've noticed the studded bag trend steadily earning plus-one invites in celebrities' outfits this spring. Kaia Gerber is the hardware-heavy handbag's biggest advocate: She's carried a studded East-West tote by Paloma Wool at least five times this spring.

While she's equally on-board with the boho look, she couldn't style it more differently. Hadid debuted her Valentino bag with a creamy spring cardigan, straight-leg jeans, and cowboy boots—a return to her Texas ranching form. Gerber, meanwhile, styles her bag with a range of spring work jackets and low-slung trousers.

Hadid's bag brought boho-chic flair to her understated jeans and light cardigan. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Guest in Residence Cashmere Collegiate Cardigan $495 at Shopbop

No matter how Bella Hadid ends up styling a bag, I know it tends to reach "Everyone's Wearing This" status in an instant. Last year, she was the catalyst for Coach's Brooklyn bag to go viral; ditto for Saint Laurent's Sac Du Jour tote earning insider acclaim. Her endorsement of the studded bag trend is definitely worth the splurge—but I tracked down even more ways to get the subtly boho look below.

Shop the Studded Bag Trend

The Wolf Gang Mecca Bag in Cognac $300 at Revolve

Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise Mona Studded Shoulder Bag $69 at Urban Outfitters (US)

