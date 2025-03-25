Bella Hadid Carries the Studded Bag Trend Into the Spotlight With a Boho-Chic Valentino Tote
This style is going straight to my shopping list.
It's hardly been 24 hours since I spotted Bella Hadid catching a flight in a trench coat and Saint Laurent bag. Yet almost as soon as she cleared TSA and returned to New York City, she hit the sidewalk championing the boho-chic studded bag trend I'm suddenly desperate to buy.
Bella Hadid strolled through Manhattan on Mar. 25 with brown suede, grommet and oversize stud-laden tote from Valentino as her plus-one. The spacious bag debuted in Alessandro Michele's pre-Fall 2025 collection for the house—his first since taking the helm as creative director—and features palladium hardware along with a removable pouch. Its chocolate brown suede and shiny detailing channeled the '70s-inspired boho chic trend taking over runways beyond Valentino (Chloé being the most insider-beloved). As for that extra-large silhouette, I can't doubt it stored everything Hadid needed for a busy day of Orêbella fragrance testing in the city.
I've noticed the studded bag trend steadily earning plus-one invites in celebrities' outfits this spring. Kaia Gerber is the hardware-heavy handbag's biggest advocate: She's carried a studded East-West tote by Paloma Wool at least five times this spring.
While she's equally on-board with the boho look, she couldn't style it more differently. Hadid debuted her Valentino bag with a creamy spring cardigan, straight-leg jeans, and cowboy boots—a return to her Texas ranching form. Gerber, meanwhile, styles her bag with a range of spring work jackets and low-slung trousers.
No matter how Bella Hadid ends up styling a bag, I know it tends to reach "Everyone's Wearing This" status in an instant. Last year, she was the catalyst for Coach's Brooklyn bag to go viral; ditto for Saint Laurent's Sac Du Jour tote earning insider acclaim. Her endorsement of the studded bag trend is definitely worth the splurge—but I tracked down even more ways to get the subtly boho look below.
Shop the Studded Bag Trend
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
