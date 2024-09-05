I was scrolling through my TikTok feed a few weeks ago when I came across a clip featuring Coach’s newly launched Brooklyn bag. I mentally added the purse to my ever-growing fall shopping wish list, and it quickly became my fashion Roman Empire. (That is, it took up all my mental real estate.) It wasn’t long before the rest of the internet—Bella Hadid included—seemingly caught on to my stint in trend forecasting: The slouchy hobo-style tote has already cemented itself as one of fall 2024's trendiest bags.

Thousands of videos singing the Brooklyn bag's praises have flooded TikTok, with top-ranking clips garnering more than ten times that amount in views and comments. Most clips offer styling tips and in-depth reviews touting how much each size can hold. (Short answer: a ton.) Shoppers are the most obsessed with the Brooklyn 28, a happy medium between a traditional shoulder bag and a laptop-bearing tote bag that's already sold out on Coach's website. The smallest of these, the Brooklyn Shoulder bag 23, is so tiny that it features a delicate gold chain strap that instantly transforms it into an easy crossbody option.

"I will be wearing it from here on out. It's my everyday bag," creator @dulcetghost told more than 997,000 viewers—many who commented to say they carry theirs just as frequently. The newfound obsession makes sense. The Brooklyn has all the makings of the next It-tote. It's versatile, with a soft boho shape. It's available in size options that range from an everyday mini bag (fitting a phone and a wallet, with a delicate gold chain to make it a crossbody) to a perfectly capacious tote (with space for a 15" laptop). It comes in two classically fall fabrications: suede (my aforementioned favorite) and smooth leather. Finally, it's coated in the season's biggest color trends, like a deep chocolate brown and a rich aubergine.

Cowboy boots and cutoffs give Hadid's everyday look a western touch. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Coach Brooklyn bag isn't just Internet-famous. Offline, Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike tried on the mini version at Coach's offices and couldn't resist taking it home with her. Hillary Kerr, founder of Who What Wear, has christened the largest size her new go-to work bag.

Bella Hadid has co-signed the largest size in a sleek black leather version, styling it with capri pants and heeled sandals in New York City back in mid-July. A month later, she swapped the leather one for its suede twin, trading her city-slicker ensemble for a western-feeling cowboy boots and denim cutoffs combination in Los Angeles. In doing so, she solidified it as a go-to for her busiest days on either coast.

The youngest Hadid sister's low-key styling directly contrasted with the maximalist approach on Coach's Fall/Winter 2024 runway. There, the Brooklyn bag appeared alongside mini hemlines and oversized jackets with a well-loved and well worn-in patina along the seams. Playfully styled underneath a cluster of trendy bag charms and, in some cases, an even smaller Coach bag, the Brooklyn proved itself to be the perfect vehicle for over-the-top details.

On the runway, Coach's bag was expertly style with smaller shoulder bags for a layered look. (Image credit: Coach)

Retailing for just under $500 at most, the Brooklyn is just the latest celebrity-approved, accessible designer bag to come out of the Coach studio. Following the sellout success of the label's Tabby bags over the last few years (including the quilted puffy versions that were everywhere in 2023), softer, less-structured styles have taken over. Case in point: Olivia Rodrigo was spotted carrying a vintage Ergo Bag in New York earlier this year. The Brooklyn and the Ergo share a half-moon shape that has become popular in 2024 alongside the rise of bohemian-inspired fashion trends seen elsewhere in fashion, namely at the Paris-based Chloé.

With a similarly rounded shape, the Brooklyn offers an updated take on the look for the new season. And now, with fashion insiders' stamps of approval, it's clear that longtime Coach fans and first-time shoppers have found a worthy investment in the Brooklyn. I'm convinced to stop daydreaming about it and order one of my own.

