Why Bella Hadid's New Fashion Hyper-Fixation Is a $3,550 Saint Laurent Tote Bag
This signature piece is packed with history.
Though any celebrity endorsement is good for publicity, Bella Hadid is considered the gold standard of handbag promotion. She was solely responsible for the Brooklyn Bag Boom of July 2024, which boosted Coach's angular tote to stardom virtually overnight.
She's given her Midas touch to dozens of purses since then (Coachtopia's Alter/Ego Hobo, the Saint Laurent Y Tote, and so on), but none so much as Saint Laurent's signature bag, the Sac De Jour.
The appeal is all in the name—which translates to "bag of the day." It's an elevated take on the everyday tote with an elegant, structured frame and a whole lot of room to spare. It was first launched in 2013, back when Saint Laurent still had the Yves in front. Under the purview of then-creative director Hedi Slimane, it hit stores the following year.
In the years since, the Sac De Jour has been reimagined countless times, acting as the star of numerous YSL collections. Various shapes, sizes, and finishes have been released (including patent, studded, and metallic), and in colors like mahogany, emerald, and cobalt blue. But none are so beloved as the simple black croc—which brings us back to Bella Hadid.
The model has used the month of December to display the bag's endless possibilities for styling. She started off on Dec. 11, coordinating the fan-favorite with leather pants and a silken cowl neck top. The following day, she was seen with the purse again, this time topping it with red and white scarf.
This ignited something of an obsession for Hadid and she went on to style the Sac De Jour several more ways in the following week. On Dec. 13, she was photographed leaving the Bowery Hotel, croc bag in hand. This time, she used it to accent a vintage denim co-ord.
After that, she carried it a final time before leaving NYC. Hadid styled her entire outfit around the statement scarf she carried earlier in the week. She wore a cherry red cardigan and light-wash jeans, with matching strappy sandals. An ivory duster coat and frosted nails completed the festive look.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hadid's week-long love affair tells an important story of the bond between a woman and her work tote. Its importance simply cannot be understated.
Shop Tote Bags Inspired By Bella Hadid
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
I’m Crafting a Cozy Winter Wardrobe With These Sale Finds From J.Crew
Not a single item exceeds $150.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
BBLs Are Out and Ozempic-Led Augmentations Are In for 2025
The beauty professionals predict these treatments will be everywhere next year.
By Jamie Wilson Published
-
Princess Kate References Her Cancer Journey—and Sticks it to the Media—With Poignant Christmas Card Photo
The royal's choice to use an old photo is hardly accidental.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Rihanna Meets Mariah Carey Styled in a Plain White Tee With Red Lipstick and a Yeti Coat
She accessorized with a signature in an unexpected place.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Pamela Anderson Looks Like a Modern-Day Jackie Kennedy in a Vintage 1960s Shift Dress
Her vintage dress could have come from the former first lady's closet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Styles Kate Middleton's Favorite Sweater Trend With a $2,500 Designer Bag
The Kate Middleton favorite suddenly feels fresh again.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Is the Richest Girl at the Holiday Party in a $2,184 Fur-Trimmed Dress and Viral Alaïa Bag
She's having herself a billionaire Christmas.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Controversial Low-Rise Flare Jeans With Velvet Heels and a Rare Birkin Bag
She's leading a one-woman denim renaissance.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Styles Luxury Pajamas With a Rare Louis Vuitton Bag for a CVS Run With A$AP Rocky
No one else looks this good on a late-night pharmacy run.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Bella Hadid Doubles Up on Vintage Cowgirl Outfits for a Day in New York City
Vintage Roberto Cavalli and vintage Valentino in one day.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Bella Hadid Gives Winter's Rich Suede Trend the Head-to-Toe Treatment
She's fully committed.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated