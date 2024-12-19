Though any celebrity endorsement is good for publicity, Bella Hadid is considered the gold standard of handbag promotion. She was solely responsible for the Brooklyn Bag Boom of July 2024, which boosted Coach's angular tote to stardom virtually overnight.

She's given her Midas touch to dozens of purses since then (Coachtopia's Alter/Ego Hobo, the Saint Laurent Y Tote, and so on), but none so much as Saint Laurent's signature bag, the Sac De Jour.

The appeal is all in the name—which translates to "bag of the day." It's an elevated take on the everyday tote with an elegant, structured frame and a whole lot of room to spare. It was first launched in 2013, back when Saint Laurent still had the Yves in front. Under the purview of then-creative director Hedi Slimane, it hit stores the following year.

Bella Hadid styled her croc Sac De Jour with an indigo denim set and leather boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the years since, the Sac De Jour has been reimagined countless times, acting as the star of numerous YSL collections. Various shapes, sizes, and finishes have been released (including patent, studded, and metallic), and in colors like mahogany, emerald, and cobalt blue. But none are so beloved as the simple black croc—which brings us back to Bella Hadid.

The model has used the month of December to display the bag's endless possibilities for styling. She started off on Dec. 11, coordinating the fan-favorite with leather pants and a silken cowl neck top. The following day, she was seen with the purse again, this time topping it with red and white scarf.

The day earlier, the bag was a focal point of her all-black look, with a red scarf tied to the handle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This ignited something of an obsession for Hadid and she went on to style the Sac De Jour several more ways in the following week. On Dec. 13, she was photographed leaving the Bowery Hotel, croc bag in hand. This time, she used it to accent a vintage denim co-ord.

After that, she carried it a final time before leaving NYC. Hadid styled her entire outfit around the statement scarf she carried earlier in the week. She wore a cherry red cardigan and light-wash jeans, with matching strappy sandals. An ivory duster coat and frosted nails completed the festive look.

She tapped the same styling trick later that week, wearing a red cardigan and sandals to match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's week-long love affair tells an important story of the bond between a woman and her work tote. Its importance simply cannot be understated.

