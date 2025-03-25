It's time to add an affinity for spring's work jacket trend to the list of everything Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber have in common.

Just days apart, the two models and Pilates princesses modeled the lightweight utility jacket that's sweeping street style from New York to Los Angeles—and with the exact same under-$200 style. Both Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber shopped at With Jéan—a label known for its frequently viral halter tops, dresses, and jeans—for the Fred Jacket. It's a lightweight khaki layer with slightly oversize sleeves and a nipped-in waist; from afar, it reads like a cross between the Prada-approved barn jacket trend and the cropped trenches sweeping stores from Sézane to H&M. And seeing how the two models styled it, it's clear why it earned double A-list approval.

Kaia Gerber was first to wear With Jéan's Fred jacket, styling it with low-rise pants and her trusty Repetto ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kaia Gerber took her spring work jacket for a spin first. Taking the backstage exit from her production of Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, the model styled her With Jéan jacket like a top over low-rise black pants and black Repetto ballet flats—two of her all-time favorite pieces. She tucked her trendy East-West tote bag beneath her arm.

Hailey Bieber must have stopped by Gerber's play unbeknownst to the paparazzi—or maybe she's also saving photos of her peer's outfits to a virtual mood board. Either way, the Rhode founder copy and pasted a nearly-identical outfit days later for a Sushi Park date night with Justin Bieber. Her spring work jacket was one and the same, with what looks like a cropped white tank top peeking out from underneath. And just like Gerber, she styled it with low-rise black pants.

The star did opt to swap in a few of her favorite accessories, trading ballet flats for minimalist Toteme heeled flip-flops and a studded tote for Freja's slim East-West bag.

A few days later, Hailey Bieber wore the same jacket—and even similar pants—for date night with Justin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Two endorsements of the spring work jacket trend are so much stronger than one. If Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber can both wear the same light layer with finesse, we all can. Their exact style is nearly sold-out, but similar versions are available in a range of sizes and prices at Aritzia, Reformation, and more. Feel free to copy and paste their look—these models are first to admit they'd do it, too.

