Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber Test-Drive the Spring Work Jacket Trend—With the Same Under-$200 Style

Models who layer together, stay together.

a split image of Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber both wearing the same spring work jacket by With Jean
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

It's time to add an affinity for spring's work jacket trend to the list of everything Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber have in common.

Just days apart, the two models and Pilates princesses modeled the lightweight utility jacket that's sweeping street style from New York to Los Angeles—and with the exact same under-$200 style. Both Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber shopped at With Jéan—a label known for its frequently viral halter tops, dresses, and jeans—for the Fred Jacket. It's a lightweight khaki layer with slightly oversize sleeves and a nipped-in waist; from afar, it reads like a cross between the Prada-approved barn jacket trend and the cropped trenches sweeping stores from Sézane to H&M. And seeing how the two models styled it, it's clear why it earned double A-list approval.

Kaia Gerber wearing a with jean spring work jacket and low rise pants in Los Angeles

Kaia Gerber was first to wear With Jéan's Fred jacket, styling it with low-rise pants and her trusty Repetto ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kaia Gerber took her spring work jacket for a spin first. Taking the backstage exit from her production of Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, the model styled her With Jéan jacket like a top over low-rise black pants and black Repetto ballet flats—two of her all-time favorite pieces. She tucked her trendy East-West tote bag beneath her arm.

Fred Jacket | Beige
With Jéan
Fred Jacket | Beige

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Zapatillas Ballet Cendrillon
Repetto
Zapatillas Ballet Cendrillon

Hailey Bieber must have stopped by Gerber's play unbeknownst to the paparazzi—or maybe she's also saving photos of her peer's outfits to a virtual mood board. Either way, the Rhode founder copy and pasted a nearly-identical outfit days later for a Sushi Park date night with Justin Bieber. Her spring work jacket was one and the same, with what looks like a cropped white tank top peeking out from underneath. And just like Gerber, she styled it with low-rise black pants.

The star did opt to swap in a few of her favorite accessories, trading ballet flats for minimalist Toteme heeled flip-flops and a studded tote for Freja's slim East-West bag.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber leave the restaurant Sushi Park, while Hailey wears a spring work jacket trend and low rise black pants

A few days later, Hailey Bieber wore the same jacket—and even similar pants—for date night with Justin.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Leather Flip-Flop Kitten-Heel Sandals
Toteme
Leather Flip-Flop Kitten-Heel Sandals

a freja nyc bag in front of a plain backdrop
frejanyc

Banana Republic, The Everyday Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic
The Everyday Wide-Leg Pant

Two endorsements of the spring work jacket trend are so much stronger than one. If Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber can both wear the same light layer with finesse, we all can. Their exact style is nearly sold-out, but similar versions are available in a range of sizes and prices at Aritzia, Reformation, and more. Feel free to copy and paste their look—these models are first to admit they'd do it, too.

Shop the Spring Work Jacket Trend

КУРТКА Cecile
PISTOLA
КУРТКА Cecile

an Aritzia work jacket in front of a plain backdrop
Tna
Barkley Lightweight Workwear Jacket

Harrison Utility Jacket
Reformation
Harrison Utility Jacket

Lioness Workwear Barn Jacket
Shopbop
Lioness Workwear Barn Jacket

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸