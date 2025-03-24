Bella Hadid Abandons Her Rodeo Girlfriend Aesthetic for a Khaki Trench Coat and $3,550 Saint Laurent Bag

This is the least "Bella" she's ever looked.

Bella Hadid has long dark hair and wears black glasses, while wearing a gray suit jacket and carrying a red bag
(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)
Seasoned travelers always share the same advice: "Dress up for the airport, so you get bumped to first class." And though Bella Hadid can certainly afford to pay for business class all on her own, the supermodel's latest travel look is a lesson in this concept.

On March 22, Hadid wrapped up a trip to Venice, Italy, where she was filming scenes for Ryan Murphy's new show, The Beauty. She supplied paparazzi with one final shot before hopping on a plane back to the US and showed off a casual-cool airport look worthy of duplicating.

Everyone's favorite horse girl abandoned her trademark aesthetic in favor of several polished staples. She tapped fashion's single biggest trend of the moment, styling a khaki trench coat with a pair of black, kick-flare pants and a matching hoodie.

Model Bella Hadid makes a stylish exit as she waves goodbye to Venice.

Bella Hadid wore a trench coat and her favorite Saint Laurent bag at the airport.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's minimalist outerwear was simplistic in design, but featured a few high-fashion elements that made it feel a cut above the rest. Her trench coat came in a light taupe color with subtle olive undertones—a somewhat unusual color, compared to the usual warm-toned khaki. It also featured statement shoulder pads—a design detail that's proven to make any trench coat look 10x cooler.

