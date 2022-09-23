Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Most of us have probably heard the famous Coco Chanel saying: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” While that advice may apply to that extra hair clip or scarf you threw on at the last minute, I’d argue that the designer wasn’t thinking about necklaces when she spouted that piece of style wisdom. When it comes to accessories, a necklace is almost always an essential piece—hence why the best jewelry brands all include necklaces in their collections.

Of course, your necklace of choice will vary depending on your style and needs. Maybe you’re in the market for a chunky chain necklace to hit on one of the biggest fall 2022 jewelry trends . Or maybe you need a dazzling choker to go with your date night LBD. Whatever kind of necklace you’re on the hunt for, we’ve got you covered. Ahead we’ve rounded up the most stunning pendants, chains, lariats, and more to make sure your neck always has at least a little bling for any occasion you may have on your radar. And don’t worry—we’ve included pieces for every budget, as some of the best necklaces for women come from incredibly affordable jewelry brands .

Best Charm and Pendant Necklaces

Wolf Circus Cowboy Boot Charm Necklace $125 at Wolf Circus (opens in new tab) For all the country girls out there, this quirky necklace is a cute way to show off your loyalty. It features an 18'' gold-filled chain with an adorable gold-plated cowboy boot pendant. This piece makes me want to yell "yee-haw," in the best way possible.

Silent Opus Essential Chain With Puffy Gem Heart Pendant $750 at Silent Opus (opens in new tab) Silent Opus creates the kind of keepsake jewelry you'll want to wear every day. Each piece is customizable (this necklace in particular has over 21 design customizations) and is made from sustainable recycled gold. With the insane amount of design options, this necklace makes the perfect gift for your best friend, or to treat yourself with.

(opens in new tab) Knotty Delicate Charm Necklace $64 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) You'll never feel drab with a rainbow wrapped around your neck. This adorable necklace has a cubic zirconia charm in just about every color, so it will always go with anything you have on. Pair it with an already colorful outfit or use it to spruce up a monochrome look.

(opens in new tab) BYCHARI Initial Pendant Necklace $70 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) At this point, initial pendant necklaces are a must-have in your jewelry rotation. This pick from Black-owned brand BCHARI is filled with 14-K gold and is dainty enough to go with all of your other pendants and chains. One reviewer raved, "I had been on the hunt for an initial necklace that wasn’t too flashy and an initial that wasn’t a large size. This was the best winner ever!"

67Jewlery The Heart Necklace $260 at 67Jewelry (opens in new tab) This heart-shaped necklace will instantly give you the punk rocker vibes that are coming back in style. If you needed another reason to love this necklace, the edgy style queen herself Kourtney Kardashian is a fan. Pro tip: The heart doubles as a to-go perfume holder.

Child of Wild Scattered Pearl Necklace $115 at Child of Wild (opens in new tab) "For those who love both pearls and gems but can't quite decide which to favor, check out this necklace from Child of Wild. I love the teardrop cuts of the stones and the way they shine against the piece's yellow gold chain." – Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

Best Chain Necklaces

(opens in new tab) Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace $198 at Mejuri (opens in new tab) Everyone needs a simple gold chain that they can rely on for everyday wear and this Mejuri piece is that chain. Made from gold vermeil, this chain will give you the look and feel of solid gold, but at a fraction of the price. Layer it with your favorite pendants or wear it solo for a simple way to elevate your look.

(opens in new tab) Laura Lombardi Rafaella Chain Necklace $160 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) For when a dainty chain isn't the vibe, go a bit bolder with this thick gold chain by Laura Lombardi. The New York-based jewelry line is known for their gold jewelry pieces that are classic, yet updated. This necklace will add a little edginess to your usual layered set.

(opens in new tab) Machete Paperclip Chain Necklace $90 at Machete (opens in new tab) Paperclip chains have been trending hard for the last few seasons, so this piece will be essential in your jewelry rotation. This chain necklaces features hook enclosures, meaning you can style it shorter, longer, or even as a lariat chain, depending on your mood.

(opens in new tab) Kate and Mimi White Gold Single Bezel Diamond Necklace $900 at Kate & Mimi (opens in new tab) "This dazzling yet understated piece by AAPI brand Kate and Mimi is sure to stun, no matter the occasion. Its daintiness and adjustable length also ensures that it will match with any outfit, which is right in line with the brand's mission to create versatile pieces that can be worn in a variety of ways." – GU

Uncommon James Flat Chain Necklace $78 at Uncommon James (opens in new tab) When layering necklaces, a chunky chain is a necessity, whether it be a paperclip link version or this flat chain. The Hills It-girl Kristin Cavallari created her jewelry line Uncommon James with versatility and affordability in mind, and it shows with this piece. This under-$100 necklace looks just as stunning on its own or coupled with a dainty chain and pendant.

Best Choker Necklaces

(opens in new tab) Justine Clenquet Daria Choker $165 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) With the resurgence of Y2K and '90s fashion trends, it was only a matter of time before chokers became the jewelry trend for fall 2022. Instead of the simple black chokers of the past, the fashion crowd is favoring edgier, statement-making pieces like this Justine Clenquet choker.

(opens in new tab) Isabel Marant Silver-Tone Crystal Choker $315 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) Isabel Marant may be known for her clothing but this choker makes a strong case for her jewelry collection. With sparkling crystals wrapped around your neck, you're sure to feel like a million bucks.

(opens in new tab) Sapir Bachar Echo Sterling Silver Snake Choker $495 at Moda Operandi (opens in new tab) As I mentioned, edgy is the way to go when it comes to chokers, and this Sapir Bachar piece ticks that box. The jewelry brand is known for taking classic pieces and giving them a modern twist.

(opens in new tab) Chan Luu 18K-Gold-Plated, Labradorite & Freshwater Pearl Necklace $245 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) This isn't your grandma's pearl necklace. This choker from Chan Luu features a strand of freshwater pearls and a gorgeous bezel-set labradorite. In case you didn't know, labradorite is a gemstone known to protect against negativity in the world. Who knew crystals could look so chic?

(opens in new tab) SHYMI Half Link Tennis Choker Necklace $160 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This necklace by SHYMI hits on three different jewelry trends at once. Half of the necklace is a paperclip chain while the other half is a tennis necklace, all on a trendy choker. With the elongated links and shimmering cubic zirconia, this choker can easily take you from day to night.

Best Layered Necklaces

(opens in new tab) Missoma Lucy Williams Roman Coin Chain Necklace Set $394 at Missoma (opens in new tab) Layered necklaces and sets could not make accessorizing any easier, which is why I love them! This set designed by influencer Lucy Williams for Missoma is exactly how I like to layer my necklaces—a long pendant paired with a shorter chain. I could easily see myself wearing this set with everything in my closet.

(opens in new tab) Artizan Joyeria Herradura Layered Necklace Set $178 at Artizan Joyeria (opens in new tab) Words cannot describe how much I am in love with the mixed metals necklace sets from Miami-based jewelry brand Artizan Joyeria but I'll do my best. Their sets take all of the work out of layering so you can look chic with zero effort involved. Plus, you can get several different looks out of the set by wearing each necklace on its own or stacked together.

(opens in new tab) Emma Pills Chain Reaction Necklace $220 at Revolve (opens in new tab) I consider myself a gold jewelry fan, but sometimes the metal doesn't cut it with my color palette. When I want to go edgy, I typically turn to silver jewelry, and this multi-strand necklace fits the bill. I love the silver-paved links and how it's a complete look in one necklace.

(opens in new tab) Karine Sultan Layered Imitation Pearl Pendant Necklace $89 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This layered necklace gives you two jewelry looks in one—the length is short enough to look like a choker and features a large pearl charm pendant. Personally, I would let this necklace steal the show and wear it with an all-black 'fit.

(opens in new tab) Roxanne Assoulin Fruit Salad Necklace Set $120 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Roxanne Assoulin makes the kind of beaded jewelry that I wish I could've had as a kid. Her colorful designs like this necklace set spark joy like no other. In between rainbow beads are gold-colored bits to make this set a bit more elevated than the beaded necklaces from your childhood.

Best Lariat Necklaces

(opens in new tab) By Adina Eden Tennis Lariat Necklace $150 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Sometimes simpler is better, and that calls for a lariat necklace like this one from By Adina Eden. I can imagine this Tennis Lariat Necklace as the perfect accessory to go with all of my deep v-necks tops and dresses.

(opens in new tab) Ettika Turquoise Heart Lariat Necklace $50 at Revolve (opens in new tab) Can you tell I have a thing for heart-shaped charms? This piece has not just one, but two heart-shaped stone pendants to adorn your neck with. The large turquoise pendant would pop beautifully against a white sundress or top.

Épifenē Glimma necklace $40 at Epifene (opens in new tab) Founded by two best friends, Épifenē has a gorgeous collection of statement pieces to elevate your gold jewelry. This particular lariat necklace was inspired by the founders' vision of the word "glimma," which means gleam or shimmer in Swedish. With cubic zirconia pendants and a gold-plated flat chain, this necklace looks way more expensive than it is.

(opens in new tab) David Yurman Sterling Silver & 18K Yellow Gold Petite X Lariat Necklace $575 at Blommingdale's (opens in new tab) For those with an eye for luxury jewelry, David Yurman is likely already a favorite brand. The designer creates timeless, yet contemporary pieces all inspired by New York City. This lariat features a signature sterling silver box chain along with an 18K gold X-charm. The chain is also completely adjustable so you can change it up depending on your 'fit.