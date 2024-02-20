There’s something oh-so-sweet about indulging in the best designer handbags. Their sumptuous textures, pristine stitching, and breathtaking shapes are often difficult to resist.

That said, there’s an art to choosing the right designer handbag for you. Select your tote bag, shoulder bag, or saddle bag with care and intention, and it will be the best choice you ever make for your wardrobe.

These aren't just accessories that coordinate with an outfit or carry your day-to-day essentials. “With any great designer bag, you’re buying a piece of brand history,” Rickie De Sole, women’s fashion director at Nordstrom, tells Marie Claire. Some of the most renowned bags are closely linked to cultural moments of the past: Jackie Kennedy Onassis popularized the Gucci Constance bag in the ‘60s, while Jane Birkin influenced the creation of the Hermès Birkin bag in the ‘80s. “Some of the best bags tapped into the zeitgeist," De Sole adds—like the Fendi Baguette Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex and the City character carried in the early 2000s (and on the recent revival series).

Read on for the top ten best designer handbags made with legacy in mind, from brands like Gucci, Fendi, and more. Spoil yourself now, and carry them forever.

Which Brands Make the Best Designer Handbags?

With a near-endless range of designers making luxury handbags, the title of "best" is somewhat subjective. Usually, heritage brands tend to take the cake. While historical value is a key component of many prestigious handbags, it’s not a prerequisite. In fact, relatively new labels can be contenders in the best designer handbags game—you’ll see an example from The Row in our roundup below.

Whichever handbag you choose, consider a timeless design that will remain relevant for the long haul, especially if your ultimate goal is to see your investment pay off in the future. “An 'It' bag will hold its value over time, you can pull it out year after year without it losing its appeal,” De Sole agrees.

To select a modern heirloom that will endure for decades, opt for neutral shades that are versatile enough to wear repeatedly, simple silhouettes that aren’t rooted in unstable trends, and durable fabrics that will withstand years of handling.

The Best Designer Handbags

Best Embellished Designer Handbag Dior Saddle Bag $4,400 at Dior In 1999, Dior’s former artistic director, John Galliano, showcased a collection of whimsical saddle-shaped bags during the label’s Spring/Summer 2000 Ready-to-Wear show. The equestrian-esque accessories were embellished with ‘D’ pendants, intended to resemble a stirrup. The Saddle bag has transformed ever so slightly over the years, and these days, you can find the contemporary version in a variation of materials—leather, canvas, and embroidered fabric—as well as a range of shades and prints. The legendary asymmetrical silhouette, however? It remains the same. Dimensions: 10" W x 8" H x 2.5" L Material: Leather Colors: Burgundy, sand, taupe, powder pink, gray, golden saddle, warm taupe, blush, caramel, medium tan, red, green, cedar green, sand pink, indigo blue, black

Best Sustainable Designer Handbag Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000 Mini-Bag $1,250 at Saks Fifth Avenue $920 at Mytheresa $1,235 at Kicks Crew The early aughts birthed a variety of fashion gems treasured by shoppers now, Prada’s charming nylon bag being one of them. When Miuccia Prada decided to experiment with woven nylon in the ‘90s, it was an innovative move that revolutionized the concept of luxe materials—and set the Italian luxury house apart from other labels who were devoted to leather and canvas. Although Prada’s Re-Edition 2000 mini bag looks similar to its predecessor, it’s designed with a range of recycled textiles to improve the brand’s sustainability efforts. Dimensions: 8.6" W x 6.6" H x 2.3" L Materials: Recycled textiles Colors: Beige, black, blue, pink, purple, white, yellow

Best Textured Designer Handbag Bottega Veneta Sardine Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag $4,900 at Nordstrom Bottega Veneta's slouchy Sardine bag is fairly new, hailing from the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, but it's rooted in heritage. By implementing the brand’s intrecciato technique developed in the late '60s, it plays into old design codes while adding fresh elements like a braided chain and that brass, sardine-shaped handle. Dimensions: 8" W x 9.5" H x 2" L Material: Leather Color: Black

Best Investment-Worthy Designer Handbag Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandoulière 20 Visit Site During the ‘60s, actress and fashion muse Audrey Hepburn was often spotted traveling with a small brown logo-embossed leather purse. Her specific designer handbag was Louis Vuitton’s iconic Speedy 25, and its timeless design has since persevered through decades of trend cycles. Channel your inner Hepburn with the brand’s contemporary version, which features a detachable leather strap if you prefer a hands-free experience. Whether you’re planning to travel, or simply searching for an heirloom quality bag, LV's Speedy Bandoulière might just be your next investment piece. Dimensions: 4.7" W x 5.3" H x 8.1" L Material: Leather Colors: Beige/ brown (pink/ orange strap), beige/brown (black strap), beige/ brown (beige strap)

Best Vintage-Inspired Designer Handbag Gucci Horsebit 1955 Mini Leather-Trimmed Printed Coated-Canvas Tote $2,250 at Net-a-Porter Gucci’s Jackie 1961 bag, originally dubbed "the Constance bag,” is one of the label’s most prized accessories. Another piece that deserves just as much praise is Gucci’s Horsebit bag, inspired by an archival purse from 1955. If you’re in the process of giving your handbag collection a vintage revamp, look no further than this leather-trimmed beauty. The brand’s monogrammed canvas and bold gold hardware embodies an uptown vibe that feels like inheriting your grandmother’s wardrobe (in the best way possible). Dimensions: 8.3" W x 7.1" H x 3.1" L Material: Leather Color: Beige/ brown

Best Practical Designer Handbag Chloé Marcie Bag $2,490 at Net-a-Porter Chloé’s Marcie bag seamlessly combines practicality with style. It’s large enough to store all your major essentials, yet refined enough to wear to work, evenings out with friends, and beyond. This particular design, supposedly inspired by the silhouette of Chloé’s 1975 fragrance bottle, was developed in 2010 by creative director Hannah MacGibbon. Today, it's one of Chloé’s best-selling bags, namely because of its supple textured leather, hand-wrapped top handles, and spacious interior. Dimensions: 12.2" W x 10.2" H x 4.7" L Material: Leather Color: Tan

Best Neutral Designer Handbag Ferragamo Mini Wanda Leather Top-Handle Bag $1,190 at Saks Fifth Avenue In the fall of 2022, Maximillian Davis made his debut as Ferragamo’s creative director with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection named “A New Dawn.” Despite the name, Davis actually infused old design references in his collection by reviving the Wanda bag, which was originally introduced by the Italian label in 1988. Davis’ version includes a few of the original neutral colors; this time around, you’ll also find new shades like ombré red. Dimensions: 7" W x 7" H x 2.25" L Material: Leather Color: Beige (additional colors available on other retail sites)

Best Black Designer Handbag Fendi Timeless Baguette $3,750 at Fendi As a thief snatches Carrie Bradshaw's precious Fendi bag from her hands in season 3 of Sex and the City, she can't help but cry, "It's a baguette!" Thanks to Carrie’s love affair with Fendi throughout the renowned rom-com series, the luxury house’s Baguette bag skyrocketed in popularity and became an absolute must-have in the early 2000s. Although many versions of the bag have existed over time, one enduring favorite models is Fendi’s Timeless Baguette, made of soft black leather and decorated with a gold clasp. If you make it yours, hold on to it tightly. Dimensions: 10.6" W x 5.9" H x 2.4" L Material: Leather Colors: White, black, pale pink, midnight blue, beige, brown, pink, blue, burgundy, fuchsia, light blue

Best Everyday Designer Handbag Valentino Garavani Locò Textured-Leather Bag $2,980 An that an everyday designer handbag is a crucial component of any wardrobe, considering that you can carry it for any occasion and throughout any season. This handheld accessory needs to be durable, considering how often you'll take it out of the dust bag. Valentino Garavani’s Locò leather bag is up for the challenge. Crafted with well-made textured-leather, a suede lining, and a sturdy handle, this handbag was designed to last (and last). Dimensions: 9.4" W x 5.9" H x 3.1" L Material: Leather Colors: Tan, neutral, black

Best Modern Heirloom Designer Handbag The Row Sofia 10 Leather Tote $3,500 at Net-a-Porter The Row, founded in 2006 by Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, is the American luxury label responsible for a new era of opulent minimalism. (Read: luxurious fabrics, draped, streamlined silhouettes, and rich textures.) Although it’s a modern brand, The Row offers an impressive range of accessories that feature heirloom quality pieces. Take the Sofia 10 Leather bag, for example, which has the stately energy of an archival 1950s handbag, due to its polished brown leather and square-like silhouette. Dimensions: 8.5" W x 6.3" H x 3.1" L Material: Leather Colors: Tan, neutral, black

Meet the Fashion Expert