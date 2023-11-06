The Olsen Twins (Literally) Twinned in Matching Fall Outfits

There’s no arguing that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are the most stylish twins of all time. The two have landed on our list of forever fashion icons for their adoration of luxury basics and oversized layers, which is also the design ethos at their celebrity-loved brand, The Row. Spotting the twins in the wild is rare—the duo is notoriously private and ultra-mysterious—but when we need them the most, they deliver.

Ashley Olsen was seen last week (in socks and sandals, no less), providing the fashion community with just enough breadcrumbs to withstand the winter. But now we have a whole sartorial feast to last us the season: In New York City a few days ago, the Olsen twins wore matching outfits of bundled-up maxi coats and thousands of dollars worth of crocodile-effect handbags. Their twin telepathy was on full display, and it really doesn’t get any more iconic than this, folks.

In addition to the identical leather crocodile bags (more details on those beauties later), the two had a matching outfit formula of a wool coat, straight-leg pants, sneakers, and sunglasses. While Mary-Kate went in a more colorful direction, opting for a jewel-toned velvet burgundy coat with dark green fuzzy pants and blue Valsport sneakers, Ashley stuck to the basics with a tan coat, light-wash jeans, and Nike Air Maxes. Mary-Kate accessorized with a gold Audemars Piguet 1997 Royal Oak 25mm watch and tan beanie, and both wore tiny black sunnies.

Everyone knows that dressing for the cold is tough. Making layers look chic and intentional isn’t easy, but the Olsen twins prove it doesn’t always have to be polished. Some would argue that the twins look like they just rolled out of bed, but we would say their look adds to the intrigue of their personal style, which is seemingly ruled by comfort.

Now, what we’ve all been waiting for: The bags. Both top-handle styles are from their brand, The Row, of course, and are done in an on-trend crocodile detail. It pains us to reveal how expensive both totes are, but Mary-Kate’s smaller tote is the Lady Bag, and Ashley’s is the popular Margaux style, both retailing for around $5,000 in leather. This price is par for the course when it comes to luxury bags, but the alligator version can range anywhere from $10,000 to $65,000—we’ll pause here to allow you to catch your breath. Extremely expensive totes aside, the Olsens look shows us that coordinating outfits can be cool, even if they’re with your sister.

Although the Olsen twins' bags are definitely out of our budget, we’ve rounded up options for other stylish croc-effect bags that you can shop.