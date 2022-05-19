Fringe Dresses Are the Most Fun Way to Wear This 2022 Trend

Spring weather always brings with it a wardrobe refresh. Gone are the dull neutral tones of winter and fall. Instead, they're replaced with color, print and, in if you've been at all aware of the biggest spring 2022 fashion trends, fringe. The onetime Western style staple has been revamped by brands like Proenza Schouler, Jonathan Simkhai, and, most daringly, Chloé to include colorful and dramatic tendrils that are sure to make a statement. While it showed up on both skirts and tops, the best fringe dresses prove that donning a fringed frock is the easiest way to incorporate the look into your summer 2022 wardrobe.
Luckily, you don't need to opt for a fully-fringed option to take part in the trend this season. Many dresses on the market right now feature just a touch of fringe along the hemline for a more subtle take on the look, or come in shades like creamy off-white or standard black. These simpler styles can be worn with a pair of flat sandals or trendy sneakers. Others, however, are sheer enough to be styled over a bikini in the daytime for a elevated beach outfit, or over a coordinating underwear set for a summer date-night ensemble. The most fun options on this list are perfect to wear with the most sparkly pair of platform heels in your closet.
Ahead, I've rounded up all of the best fringe dresses to style all summer long, including a few party-ready, sparkly options from brands like ASOS, Zara, ELOQUII, and more. Keep reading to find your new favorite summer dress.
The Best Beginner Fringe Dress
ZARA Fringed Midi Dress
If you want to test out the fringe dress trend, consider this white option from ZARA. The fringe is minimal and at the hem, so it's slightly more subtle.
The Best Coverup Wrap Dress
& Other Stories Crocheted Tank Midi Dress
This chunkier knit from & Other Stories makes for a beachy coverup or as an actual dress. Layering it over a slip dress makes it appropriate for the office, while wearing it over a matching bathing suit works for summertime wear.
The Best Silky Fringe Dress
ELOQUI Asymmetrical Fringe Slip Dress
While some fringe dresses are designed to be worn to the beach, this silky red number is perfect for a summer wedding.
Best One-Shoulder Mini Fringe Dress
MANGO Asymmetrical Fringed Dress
If you want drama without having to wear color, consider this mini dress from Mango. The fringe is longer than other options, so prepare to cause a statement the minute you put this dress on.
Best Tube Fringe Dress
Let Me Be Fringed Tube Mini Dress
Available in sizes XXS through 3X, this orange mini dress from Anthropologie is about to become your favorite dress for summer 2022. Dress it up with heels or keep it casual with one of your new on-trend sandals.
Best Simple Fringe Dress
Sandro Susanne Fringe Hem Dress
Halter-style dresses are trending for summer 2022. Hit two trends at once by opting for one that comes with fringe, like this one from Sandro.
Best Pastel Fringe Dress
Lulus Making Magic Blush Pink Fringe Lace-Up Mini Dress
How fun is this baby pink mini dress from Lulus? For just $70, it comes in three colors. The white option, for instance, would be a great bachelorette dress option.
The Best Fringe Wrap Dress
SUNDRESS Adela Dress
I love how casual this wrap dress from SUNDRESS is. Made from 100% cotton, this breathable frock will keep you feeling cool all summer long.
Best Over-The-Top Fringe Dress
ASOS DESIGN Embellished Fringed Mini Dress
Lean into the 1920's-inspired glamour by opting for this allover-fringe mini dress from ASOS DESIGN.
Best Investment Wrap Dress
Herve Leger Plunging Fringed Midi Dress
Herve Leger's classic bandage-style dresses were a classic on the early 2000's fashion scene, but this mint green pick is most definitely designed to be worn in 2022.
Best Sexy Fringe Dress
Retrofete Kyma Dress
It's no secret that Retrofete makes some of the most sparkly, party-ready frocks on the market. This sheer, beaded one features some subtle fringe along the hem, but it's by no means the most fun part of it.
Best Subtle Fringe Dress
Danielle Guizio Satin Beaded Mini Dress
Pieces from New York-based label Danielle Guizio have been worn by Kendall Jenner, Celine Dion, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and more—in short, it's the brand of the moment, and this dress is proof.
Best Affordable Fringe Dress
H&M Fringe-Trimmed Dress
In my book, it's the more fringe, the better. This $30 midi dress from H&M goes beyond the basic hemline trim for a full-on fringe skirt. Pair with cowboy boots for a western-inspired vibe.
Best White Fringe Dress
Jonathan Simkhai Chelle Compact Pointelle Dress
The perfect middle ground betweeny your basic white summer dress and a trendy fringed option, this pick from Jonathan Simkhai is made from a lightweight knit that will work for all seasons.
