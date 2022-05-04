We're nearly halfway through 2022, and one thing has become clear: This year's fashion is all about the drama. From so-called "serotonin dressing" to the prevalence of ultra-glam fabrics like chainmail and sequins, the style obsessed are going all out. And yes, that includes choosing the most in-your-face shoe trend of all: platform heels.

This trend kicked off with Versace showing a selection of colorful satin and leather versions on the runway at their Fall/Winter 2021 show. The shoes were immediately styled in real life by Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande, and then other brands like Valentino followed suit with similar options. Before long, just about every footwear brand was including platforms in their collections, and celebrities could not stop wearing them, either. Zendaya, for one, was spotted wearing a pair of hot-pink Valentino shoes at the brand's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris earlier this year. Everyone's favorite Gen-Z songstress Olivia Rodrigo even wore a sky-high pair to the White House last year.

But it wasn't just the original square-toe options that rose to popularity. Platform heeled sandals—a red carpet mainstay over the last few years—began to crop up alongside chunky-heeled clogs and mules, too on the feet of Hollywood's latest slew of It-Girls. So too did platform mules, which offer a touch of grunge '90s style to even the most modern of outfits. If you want to get in on the trend, keep reading: I’ve broken down all the top trending styles and picked a few of the best platform heels in each category.

Platform Pumps

Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and more have all been spotted in ultra-daring platform pumps. Their picks are normally made from satin (and are very, very expensive), but the market is chock-full of similar styles to shop right now. You have my explicit permission to live out your 2000s fashion fantasies this spring and summer.

the Mary-Jane 1. Tony Bianco Jaguar Platform Heel $200 at REVOLVE Starting off on a dramatic foot with this pair of cream-colored heels from Tony Bianco. If you're on the petite side and need something that will add a few inches to your look, this pair is for you.

The Satin Pick 2. Steve Madden Charlize Heels $140 at Steve Madden If it's a pair of satin platforms that you're after, consider this option from Steve Madden. They come in a few other colors (pink! blue! red!) so find the pair that best suits your fancy.

The Shiny Pick 3. Jeffrey Campbell Ovr-N-Ovr Pump $160 at REVOLVE I love a pair of shiny heels, especially if that shine comes from patent leather. This sexy pair of chunky platform heels from Jeffrey Campbell have been on my to-buy list for weeks.

The Colorful Pick 4. Roberto Festa Nicla Square-Toe Pumps $294 at Farfetch Don't want to spend upwards of $1,000 on a pair of designer satin heels? This pair from Roberto Festa packs just as much of a punch.

The Designer Pick 5. Gucci Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps $950 at Farfetch If the above colorful styles are too dramatic for you, consider investing in this pair from Gucci. Not too high with a sizable platform, they almost pass as a flatform—almost.

Platform Mules

Just as popular as traditional platform pumps are platform mules. The easy slide-on sandal has officially been elevated (forgive the pun) for spring and summer 2022. And while you're more than welcome to try out a black pair, playing with colors, textures, and prints is way more fun.

The Rubber Sandal 1. Melissa Open Toe Platform Mule $115 at Nordstrom Rubber shoes (also called jelly sandals) are trending for summer 2022. Combine two trends in one by picking up this pair of platform mules from Melissa, one of the original jelly shoe brands.

The Mini Platform 2, SENSO Stevie Sandals $189 at Shopbop So you want to dabble in platform sandals but you don't want to risk breaking your ankle in the process. This pair's platform is pretty minimal, so you can spend the whole day in them.

The Party-Ready Mule 3. Simon Miller High Raid Peep Sandal $535 at Simon Miller Upgrade your summer sandal wardrobe with this pair of sexy patent-leather sandals from fashion person-approved brand Simon Miller. Statement-making and surprisingly lightweight, prepare to dance the night away in these.

The Printed Pick 4. Larroude Miso Platform Sandal $290 at Larroude You have enough plain pairs of sandals—try the fancy, floral-printed pair instead!! This option from Larroude is so fun and are surprisingly versatile.

The Espadrille 5. Charles & Keith Buckled Platform Espadrilles $66 at Charles & Keith Summer is here, and it's time to pick up a pair of sandals that can take you from the beach to the bar. This pair from Charles & Keith is peak Coastal Grandma energy, if you ask me.

Platform Clogs

Fashion's obsession with the wild west continues on in 2022. First, there were the cowboy boots, but now clogs are officially back in style, too. Opt for a classic pair of brown platformed versions or choose from ones made with different textures this season—the choice is yours.

The Classic Clog Mules 1. Jeffrey Campbell Drummer Platform Mule $155 at Nordstrom If you're new to the world of clogs, stick with the basics. This pair from Jeffrey Campbell are great because they come in an easy-to-style colorway.

The Classic Clogs 2. Isabel Marant Studded Leather Clogs $495 at Farfetch These all-American heeled clogs come by way of French girl-approved brand Isabel Marant. Style them with a summery dress for updated western vibes.

The Nighttime-Approved Pick 3. Rachel Comey Dakota Clogs $450 at Shopbop Yes, you can wear clogs on your next summer date night, and this patent-leather pair from Rachel Comey is proof.

The All-Black Pair 4. ZARA Heeled Leather Clogs With Buckle $150 at ZARA You can wear these heeled clogs from ZARA now and in the winter. All you have to do to make them cold-weather appropriate is layer them with a chunky pair of socks.

The Colorful Pair 5. Free People Suki Platform Clogs $168 at Free People How sweet are these baby pink and brown clogs from Free People? If pink isn't your color, they're also available in mint green, sky blue, and bright marigold yellow.

Platform Sandals

Take one look at the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys or 2022 Oscars and you'll see that platform-style sandals were everywhere this year. Just about every celebrity has been sporting them recently. The timeless silhouette is a lot comfier than your usual strappy pair, trust me.

The Nude Heled Platform 1. Stuart Weitzman Ryder Platform Sandal $495 at Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman's selection of sky-high platforms are beloved by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kate Hudson. This beige pair is so worth the splurge because they'll go with just about any dress or jumpsuit in your closet.

The Party-Ready Platform 2. Loeffler Randall Natalia Red Platform Bow Heel $450 at Loeffler Randall Going somewhere fancy? I love the bright poppy-red hue of these sandals from Loeffler Randall. I can also attest to how comfortable they are, despite the higher heel—I have spent hours in them!

The Daytime Sandal 3. Sam Edelman Josefine Suede Sandal $200 at Nordstrom Not every platform sandal needs to be worn in the nighttime. This pair from Sam Edelman, for instance, would be great for your next day date thanks to the low heel.

The Under $100 Pick 4. ZARA High Heeled Platform Sandals $70 at Zara For only $70, this pair of platform heels from Zara looks so expensive. Available in two colors, they're worth stocking up on.