If you know me, you know that I am always down to opt for a head-to-toe denim look. You also know that I like to employ as little effort possible to look as put-together as I can. And what do these delightful personality traits result in? That's right, folks: I am a devoted, unabashed overalls ride-or-die.

Overalls get a pretty bad rap, in my opinion. People often associate them with childhood or with a long day of hard labor―neither of which are the look I'm going for, personally―but overalls don't need to call forth either of those vibes. There's a plethora of cool, chic, and even edgy overall options out there than can suit any vibe and any destination. If you're still not convinced, check out our guide to how to style overalls, and take a look below at some of our favorites.

The Classic Blue Close Call Overall Skream Trashed $130 at ksubi.com Ah, the classics. We love the versatility of a tried-and-true set of blue overalls like this pair from Ksubi. This lightwash pair easily adds a retro feel to any outfit, but if you prefer darker shades, check out this option from Free People or an on-trend baggy pair from ASOS.

Sleek and Black Straight-Leg Overalls in Lunar Wash $158 at madewell.com Who doesn't love wearing black? The color is excellent for sprucing up your denim game and looking a bit more work-friendly. Plus, it matches with everything.

The White Ones The Canvas Overalls $98 at everlane.com White overalls are great for a summertime-on-the-Vineyard feel, or, in the winter, for a ski resort look. I love this ethically made, sustainable pair from Everlane.

The Colorful Ones Ziggy Denim Overall $98 at freepeople.com Look, as mentioned, we all love the classic blue, black, and white shades of denim for their versatility and classic energy. But that doesn't mean we can't appreciate a bold pop up color like this gorgeous shade of red. Overalls are already a statement piece in many ways, and imbuing them with color is an easy way to stand out from the crowd and deviate from predictability.

The Patterned Pair Foresting All of Fall's Treasures Overalls $89 at modcloth.com While what you wear beneath your overalls can make a statement (more on that later), you can also have the overalls themselves be your statement piece. Check out embroidered, striped, or polka dot overalls, or dabble in florals with this pair from Modcloth.

The Overalls Dress Dickies Girl Cord Overalls In Tan $35.95 at asos.com I firmly believe that corduroy's comeback is on its way—it's so cute and wholesome! This dress, for instance, incorporates corduroy beautifully into the dress-overalls look. The overalls dress itself works great in the summertime, or in the winter when paired with tights and a turtleneck. And, if corduroy is not your thing, you can take a look at more classic blue and black options.