Your Complete Guide To Styling Overalls
They'll replace your favorite jeans.
Denim overalls are easy to wear—they're like jeans in that way, but their unique, unconventional look can make styling them seem elusive: Pair 'em with the wrong shirt or shoes and you end up feeling like either an 11-year-old or a farmer. But overalls are always on-trend, and if you want to wear your very first pair of (adult) overalls, don't let that small obstacle stand in your way. I found 15 different street style denim overall outfits to show you how to actually wear this wardrobe essential, regardless of the season.
Despite popular belief, there are many types of overalls out there in the world for you to try, and endless possibilities in layering them. You can choose baggy or form-fitting overalls, they can be long or short, and you can pair them with plain tees or peasant blouses; a pair of sandals or heels.
Read on to discover the glorious world of the overall, and for an exhaustive guide on how to buy them and how to wear them. And for even more styling inspiration, be sure to bookmark our street style round ups.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).
Types of Overalls: Classic Blue
Ah, the classics. We love the versatility of a tried-and-true set of blue overalls like this pair from Ksubi. This lightwash pair easily adds a retro feel to any outfit, but if you prefer darker shades, check out this option from Free People or this on-trend baggy pair from ASOS.
Types of Overalls: Jet Black
Who doesn't love wearing black? The color is excellent for sprucing up your denim game and looking a bit more work-friendly. Plus, it matches with everything.
Types of Overalls: Clean White
White overalls are great for a summertime-on-the-Vineyard feel, or, in the winter, for a ski resort look. I love this ethically made, sustainable pair from Everlane.
Types of Overalls: Bright Colors
Look, as aforementioned, we all love the classic blue, black, and white shades of denim for their versatility and classic energy. But that doesn't mean we can't appreciate a bold pop up color like this gorgeous shade of red. Overalls are already a statement piece in many ways, and imbuing them with color is an easy way to stand out from the crowd and deviate from predictability.
Types of Overalls: The Dress
I firmly believe that corduroy's comeback is on it's way—it's so cute and wholesome! This dress, for instance, incorporates corduroy beautifully into the dress-overalls look. The overalls dress itself works great in the summertime, or in the winter when paired with tights and a turtleneck.
And, if corduroy is not your thing, you can take a look at more classic blue and black options.
Types of Overalls: The Patterned Ones
While what you wear beneath your overalls can make a statement (more on that later), you can also have the overalls themselves be your statement piece. Check out embroidered, striped, or polka dot overalls, or dabble in florals with this pair from Modcloth.
Types of Overalls: The Bodysuit
Okay, I don't know if denim bodysuits technically qualify as overalls, but I'd venture to say that they're in the same family. If you love the ease of pulling on a pair of overalls in the morning, you'll adore the way a bodysuit like this streamlines your morning routine and keeps you looking trendy all day. Opt for this sleeveless option if you'd like, or check out these short-sleeved and long-sleeved options. You can even wear the bodysuit as a pair of shorts (think: denim romper).
Styled: With a Button-Down
Denim overalls have a casual vibe that can offset the professionalism of business casual pieces like white button-down shirts. Check out this Together, the pair provides a relaxed yet put-together weekend look. Style with sneakers and a printed headband for some color, or opt for a funky-patterned button down like this one from Sanctuary.
Styled: With a Crop Top
Overalls get a bad reputation for being homely or for not being feminine enough, but when paired with a crop top, the outfit bares just enough skin for you to look sexy and feel comfy.
Styled: With a Simple Tee
We love the way Claire Rose Cliteur styled her patterned overalls with a basic black long-sleeve. Steal her look with a basic top like this one, or with a plain white shirt.
Styled: With Denim Upon Denim
Repeat after me: You can never wear too much denim. I'm not kidding.
Go for the ultimate denim-on-denim look with overalls and a jacket on top. You can go with a cropped piece or opt for a long jacket that ties your outfit together from top to bottom. The trick is to keep the two denim colors similar and to break up the blue tones with a bright accessory (think: orange beanie, red shoes, colorful jewelry, etc).
Styled: Layered Over a Turtleneck
When it comes to overalls, my personal favorite is the black turtleneck. If you want something a little more unconventional, though, take a note from Liu Wen, who chose a slouchy beige turtleneck like this one.
Not all turtlenecks are boring, though! Get colorful with something like this green piece from ASOS.
Styled: With Plaid
I love a good plaid number. Imitate this model's look with a plaid coat, or throw a plaid or flannel shirt over your favorite pair of blue overalls. Personally, I like draping men's plaid shirts over a pair of snug overalls for a tight-loose contrast that'll keep you from looking (and feeling) like a lumberjack.
Styled: With Heels
I'm a big fan of contrast in fashion, so it tracks that I would match a baggy pair of overalls with some sky-high heels. It brings a feminine touch to the industrial look of overalls, resulting in a satisfying overall edge.
Styled: With One Strap Hanging
A purposefully undone look, like leaving one strap of your overalls hanging, gives your outfit a laidback attitude. This is a good styling hack to try if you're wearing a graphic shirt underneath that you'd like to show off. My personal favorite is the universally beloved band tee shirt.
Pro tip: If you're worried about looking unkempt, be sure to slick your hair back in a tight bun or ponytail, and avoid layering too many accessories.
Styled: With Socks and Sandals
Your denim overalls provide a good base for you to experiment with some trickier fashion styles like wearing socks with sandals. If you're going for color, match your socks to a color present in your top and then style with a neutral pair of sandals.
Styled: With Sneakers
I don't care if it's clichéd—I love a good pair of white sneakers. They look very It-Girl with a pair of dark denim overalls like these. I particularly like styling my overalls with sneakers if they outfit is especially tight or if my makeup is very done up, because it balances out the femininity with a masculine edge. If the rest of your outfit is made up of basic colors like white, black, and blue denim, try topping it off with a pair of Jordans or a chunky, colorful shoe like Fila's Disruptor 2.
Styled: With a Pair of Boots
Once the slightest semblance of a cool breeze hits each September, I start living in my faux leather boots. You'll look and feel warm, and you can dress up the look by selected a heeled pair of black boots. My favorites are these lace-ups.
Styled: With Stripes
I love a good Breton striped top for an ode to classic French fashion, but I'm also very into the multi-colored stripes that this model paired her overalls with. Replicate this look, or go even more colorful with this sweater from Cinq à Sept.
Styled: With an Off-the-Shoulder Top
Don't worry too much about whether the neckline of your top will go with your overalls. Fashion blogger Helena Bordon proves that even off-the-shoulder tops can work with the one-piece. Now go forth and explore all your layering options!
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
How to Gucci-fi your T-Shirt Collection
Join us in finding your very own.
By Sara Holzman
-
Viewers Are Obsessed With Netflix's 'All of Us Are Dead'
Meet the high schoolers outrunning the zombie apocalypse.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The Ending of 'All of Us Are Dead,' Explained
Who got out of Hyosan High alive?
By Quinci LeGardye
-
28 Valentine's Day Gifts That Aren't Cheesy
We love love!
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 12 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons
We're in the trenches.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 19 Best Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm In
The cold never bothered me anyway.
By Shelby Comroe
-
The 12 Best Cashmere Scarves to Snuggle Up In
The ultimate in luxury.
By Katie Attardo
-
The 24 Best Rain Boots for Women
Stay dry no matter the weather.
By Julia Gall
-
The 43 Best Summer Dresses Under $200
Say yes to the dress(es).
By Taylor Ayers
-
9 Cute Winter Outfits for Women to Live In
Don't worry—these looks will keep you warm, too.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 29 Best Snow Boots Serving Both Fashion and Function
We did the searching for you.
By Julia Marzovilla