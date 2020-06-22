Denim overalls are easy to wear—they're like jeans in that way, but their unique, unconventional look can make styling them seem elusive: Pair 'em with the wrong shirt or shoes and you end up feeling like either an 11-year-old or a farmer. But overalls are always on-trend, and if you want to wear your very first pair of (adult) overalls, don't let that small obstacle stand in your way. I found 15 different street style denim overall outfits to show you how to actually wear this wardrobe essential, regardless of the season.

Despite popular belief, there are many types of overalls out there in the world for you to try, and endless possibilities in layering them. You can choose baggy or form-fitting overalls, they can be long or short, and you can pair them with plain tees or peasant blouses; a pair of sandals or heels.

Read on to discover the glorious world of the overall, and for an exhaustive guide on how to buy them and how to wear them. And for even more styling inspiration, be sure to bookmark our street style round ups.

