9 Plaid Skirts We're Mad About

Adept at retaining warmth, plaid fabric was once used as a material for outerwear during the winter season. Later, it became a signature print in British combat uniforms. The evolution of plaid has spread far and wide, worn by schoolgirls and even adopted as a signature print in the '90s punk scene. Today, a plaid pattern is equal parts classic and cool—especially when it comes to plaid skirts.

Keep your legs warm with a knee-grazing midi skirt style or strap on a pair of combat boots—styled with an oversized cardigan to lean into the still-trending punchy punk look.

The Mini Plaid Skirt

A short skirt silhouette works for winter thanks to its heavy fabric makeup. For extra coverage, style it alongside thigh-high boots or an opaque tight and booties.

The Mixed Media Plaid Skirt

Think outside of the box with a plaid skirt that comes in a variety of colors, materials, and alternating prints.

The Midi Plaid Skirt

Swap your basic wool midi-skirt for a plaid version. It'll look ultra sophisticated paired with notable classics like a button-down, blazer, and a chic pair of loafers.