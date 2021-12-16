9 Plaid Skirts We're Mad About
Peruse our favorites, from minis to mixed-media.
By Sara Holzman published
Adept at retaining warmth, plaid fabric was once used as a material for outerwear during the winter season. Later, it became a signature print in British combat uniforms. The evolution of plaid has spread far and wide, worn by schoolgirls and even adopted as a signature print in the '90s punk scene. Today, a plaid pattern is equal parts classic and cool—especially when it comes to plaid skirts.
Keep your legs warm with a knee-grazing midi skirt style or strap on a pair of combat boots—styled with an oversized cardigan to lean into the still-trending punchy punk look.
The Mini Plaid Skirt
A short skirt silhouette works for winter thanks to its heavy fabric makeup. For extra coverage, style it alongside thigh-high boots or an opaque tight and booties.
The Mixed Media Plaid Skirt
Think outside of the box with a plaid skirt that comes in a variety of colors, materials, and alternating prints.
The Midi Plaid Skirt
Swap your basic wool midi-skirt for a plaid version. It'll look ultra sophisticated paired with notable classics like a button-down, blazer, and a chic pair of loafers.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
