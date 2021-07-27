No matter the season, cardigans are the perfect transitional piece, taking you from chilly spring mornings to breezier summer nights and then back again for fall/winter. As the sun goes down in the summertime and the breeze elicits goosebumps on your skin, you can cover up with a cozy cropped cardigan. For us 9-to-5 folks, office air conditioners are the number one enemy, so you can keep a cardigan on hand to wrap yourself up. And in the cold winter months, you can layer a cardigan over a knit for a double layer of warmth that's both fashionable and functional. Ahead, cardigan outfit ideas for 2021 that are perfect for whatever you have planned.

Back To School Cool

(Image credit: Christian Vierig / Getty Images)

Argyle isn't just for the golf course. The tried-and-true cardigan print got an update this season with dainty collars and embellished buttons. Rock yours in an unexpected way: with a sleek pair of leather pants, embellished mules, and a shiny pair of gold hoop earrings.

Alessandra Rich Argyle Cardigan $1195.00 at mytheresa.com Alessandra Rich has created a category of knits – that is, desk-to-dinner knitwear – to which styles like this cardigan belong. In navy blue and green argyle, it has faux pearl and crystal snap buttons, as well as a detachable lace-trimmed collar that adds versatility. Complete the look with the coordinating shorts.

Nanushka Vinni Straight-Leg Pants $395.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Stylish vegan leather pants with a classic straight leg. Button waist closure Zip fly Waist slip pockets Polyester/polyurethane Clean by leather specialist Imported

JW Anderson Embellished Leather Slippers $385.00 at mytheresa.com Our editors think these brown slippers from JW Anderson are the ideal balance of contemporary and classic design. Made in Spain from smooth black leather, they have round toes and leather linings for comfort. Chunky golden chain links are an exaggerated take on the label’s coveted nautical insignia. upper: leather lining: leather sole: leather insole, rubber sole

Jennifer Fisher Baby Samira Hoops $350.00 at jenniferfisherjewelry.com Our best selling hoop is back and in a more compact size. Have the classic Samira's already? You won't regret adding the Baby version to your everyday wardrobe - at 1.5” diameter, they are the perfect polished hoop. Sold as a pair.

Lean Into Ladylike

(Image credit: Melodie Jeng / Getty Images)

Elevate a sweet-looking bow-adorned cardigan with a poppy skirt, sophisticated slides, and feminine gem heart earrings. This outfit is the perfect ensemble for outdoor gatherings and bridal and baby showers.

Self-Portrait Embellished Cardigan $350.00 at matchesfashion.com Self-Portrait’s yellow cardigan is embellished with white faux-pearl buttons which highlights Han Chong’s elegant vision. It’s knitted with an element of cotton to a slim, cropped fit with a lace collar and a black bow trim. Shown here with: Aje Tailored linen-blend trousers, NEOUS Jumel cutout leather mules, Mansur Gavriel Pencil small leather shoulder bag and Alighieri Aries 24kt gold-plated zodiac ring

ZARA Embroidered Skirt $69.90 at zara.com HIGH-WAISTED MIDI SKIRT. CONTRASTING FLORAL EMBROIDERY DETAIL. SLIT AT FRONT HEM AND FRINGE. BACK HIDDEN IN-SEAM ZIP CLOSURE.

Lavina Buckle Mule $130.00 at samedelman.com Lavina brings a delicate curve to the traditional mule. Featuring a sleek silhouette and a bold decorative buckle, this is the perfect slide to dress up any look. Closure: Slip-On Toe: Square Material: Leather, Fabric, Synthetic Recommend to size a half size down for a better fit.

SafSafu Blue Eden Love Earrings $210.00 at safsafu.com Our most wanted earrings now in a new colour. Little golden heart with baroque pearls. Clip on. Materials: 24 k gold plated brass, natural cultivated river pearl, Swarovski crystal Made in Italy

Check Please

(Image credit: Christian Vierig / Getty Images)

Look work appropriate without reading stuffy. Pair an oversized checkered cardigan with a slightly slouchy khaki and smart looking loafers. A cool crossbody bag will serve up function without sacrificing style.

Mango Cotton Tweed Cardigan $119.99 at mango.com Fabric with cotton. Tweed fabric. Textured fabric. Straight design. Rounded neck. Long sleeve. Four buttoned flap pockets at front. Cable knit finish. Button fastening on the front section.

Raey Plated Front Trousers $379.00 at matchesfashon.com The generous box pleats at the front of Raey's beige trousers create a fluid, oversized wide-leg silhouette that bundles slightly at the ankle. They're made in the UK from robust twill cloth that's woven from cotton and linen for a naturally breathable feel. Shown here with: Raey Sleeveless patch-pocket cotton-blend jacket and Balenciaga Square-toe leather mules

Tory Burch Jessa Horse Hardware Loafer $196.80 at nordstrom.com Emblematic horse-head hardware creates a refined and opulent look for a loafer in a choice of solids or color-blocked designs in Tory's latest chic palette.

Hozen Quilted Mini Duffle Bag $378.00 at hozencollection.com Soft as a marshmallow that's big enough to hold your basics. Our Quilted Mini Duffle comes with two strap options and chunky silver hardware, what could be sweeter?

Leisure Street

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images)

One thing that's come out of our “new normal” is the influx of luxe loungewear—cardigans included. If you’re tired of wearing sweats, go for a tailored, yet cozy knit set. Trade in your house slippers for a pair of clogs.

Live The Process Stella Ribbed Cardigan $279.00 at mytheresa.com

Live The Process Ribbed Knit Sweatpants $279.00 at mytheresa.com

The Sleeper Matilda Daisies Embroidered Clogs $290.00 at the-sleeper.com A perfect pair for every fashionista out there. With a retro-inspired wood heel for comfort and a daisy design that shows off your sweet side, the Matilda clogs will ground your daytime or nighttime look with an easy grace.

Bottega Veneta Twist Earrings $680.00 at bottegaveneta.com Twist hoop earrings in Nappa leather • 18-karat Gold plated Sterling Silver frame • Post fastening Material: 90% 925/1000 Silver 10% Lambskin Color: White, Gold finish Length: 4 cm / 1.6" Made in: Italy

Off-Duty Darling

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images)

Timeless and chic, this outfit has a no-brainer formula: a relaxed fit cardigan, jeans that fit to perfection, and a wear-with-anything pair of fisherman sandals.

Kule The Digby Cardigan $298.00 at kule.com Meet THE statement cardigan of the season. Not too short, not too long, the Digby comes in a versatile cotton/silk blend -- perfect for wearing now and wearing later. Like all of our statement cardigans, this one will go fast. Model is 5'9 and Wearing Size M 70% Cotton, 20% Nylon, 10% Silk Cardigan Button Front Closure V-Neck Hits at Waist KULE Brand Taping on Side Seam Dry Clean Only Imported

Khaite The Isabella Straight Leg Jeans $394.00 at farfetch.com The Isabella straight-leg jeans Highlights santa cruz cotton straight leg mid-rise front button and zip fastening two front patch pockets two rear patch pockets belt loops distressed finish

Emme Parsons Ernest in Espresso $475.00 at emmeparsons.com A seasonless essential that can move between urban and outdoor landscapes, this is a classic caged fisherman style, constructed in smooth calfskin and so named with a nod to Hemingway’s Old Man and The Sea. Pair it with a billowy dress or tailored separates. Please note that these shoes are made from vachetta, a vegetable-tanned calfskin leather and they will need to be broken in on most feet. Over time this high-quality leather will change its shape and mold to your foot for optimal comfort. Also available in Black and Ivory.