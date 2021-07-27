Cardigan Outfit Inspiration, No Matter the Season
They're a year-round staple—allow us to prove it.
By Shelby Comroe , Sara Holzman published
No matter the season, cardigans are the perfect transitional piece, taking you from chilly spring mornings to breezier summer nights and then back again for fall/winter. As the sun goes down in the summertime and the breeze elicits goosebumps on your skin, you can cover up with a cozy cropped cardigan. For us 9-to-5 folks, office air conditioners are the number one enemy, so you can keep a cardigan on hand to wrap yourself up. And in the cold winter months, you can layer a cardigan over a knit for a double layer of warmth that's both fashionable and functional. Ahead, cardigan outfit ideas for 2021 that are perfect for whatever you have planned.
Back To School Cool
Argyle isn't just for the golf course. The tried-and-true cardigan print got an update this season with dainty collars and embellished buttons. Rock yours in an unexpected way: with a sleek pair of leather pants, embellished mules, and a shiny pair of gold hoop earrings.
Alessandra Rich Argyle Cardigan
Alessandra Rich has created a category of knits – that is, desk-to-dinner knitwear – to which styles like this cardigan belong. In navy blue and green argyle, it has faux pearl and crystal snap buttons, as well as a detachable lace-trimmed collar that adds versatility. Complete the look with the coordinating shorts.
Nanushka Vinni Straight-Leg Pants
Stylish vegan leather pants with a classic straight leg. Button waist closure Zip fly Waist slip pockets Polyester/polyurethane Clean by leather specialist Imported
JW Anderson Embellished Leather Slippers
Our editors think these brown slippers from JW Anderson are the ideal balance of contemporary and classic design. Made in Spain from smooth black leather, they have round toes and leather linings for comfort. Chunky golden chain links are an exaggerated take on the label’s coveted nautical insignia. upper: leather lining: leather sole: leather insole, rubber sole
Jennifer Fisher Baby Samira Hoops
Our best selling hoop is back and in a more compact size. Have the classic Samira's already? You won't regret adding the Baby version to your everyday wardrobe - at 1.5” diameter, they are the perfect polished hoop. Sold as a pair.
Lean Into Ladylike
Elevate a sweet-looking bow-adorned cardigan with a poppy skirt, sophisticated slides, and feminine gem heart earrings. This outfit is the perfect ensemble for outdoor gatherings and bridal and baby showers.
Self-Portrait Embellished Cardigan
Self-Portrait’s yellow cardigan is embellished with white faux-pearl buttons which highlights Han Chong’s elegant vision. It’s knitted with an element of cotton to a slim, cropped fit with a lace collar and a black bow trim. Shown here with: Aje Tailored linen-blend trousers, NEOUS Jumel cutout leather mules, Mansur Gavriel Pencil small leather shoulder bag and Alighieri Aries 24kt gold-plated zodiac ring
ZARA Embroidered Skirt
HIGH-WAISTED MIDI SKIRT. CONTRASTING FLORAL EMBROIDERY DETAIL. SLIT AT FRONT HEM AND FRINGE. BACK HIDDEN IN-SEAM ZIP CLOSURE.
Lavina Buckle Mule
Lavina brings a delicate curve to the traditional mule. Featuring a sleek silhouette and a bold decorative buckle, this is the perfect slide to dress up any look. Closure: Slip-On Toe: Square Material: Leather, Fabric, Synthetic Recommend to size a half size down for a better fit.
SafSafu Blue Eden Love Earrings
Our most wanted earrings now in a new colour. Little golden heart with baroque pearls. Clip on. Materials: 24 k gold plated brass, natural cultivated river pearl, Swarovski crystal Made in Italy
Check Please
Look work appropriate without reading stuffy. Pair an oversized checkered cardigan with a slightly slouchy khaki and smart looking loafers. A cool crossbody bag will serve up function without sacrificing style.
Mango Cotton Tweed Cardigan
Fabric with cotton. Tweed fabric. Textured fabric. Straight design. Rounded neck. Long sleeve. Four buttoned flap pockets at front. Cable knit finish. Button fastening on the front section.
Raey Plated Front Trousers
The generous box pleats at the front of Raey's beige trousers create a fluid, oversized wide-leg silhouette that bundles slightly at the ankle. They're made in the UK from robust twill cloth that's woven from cotton and linen for a naturally breathable feel. Shown here with: Raey Sleeveless patch-pocket cotton-blend jacket and Balenciaga Square-toe leather mules
Tory Burch Jessa Horse Hardware Loafer
Emblematic horse-head hardware creates a refined and opulent look for a loafer in a choice of solids or color-blocked designs in Tory's latest chic palette.
Hozen Quilted Mini Duffle Bag
Soft as a marshmallow that's big enough to hold your basics. Our Quilted Mini Duffle comes with two strap options and chunky silver hardware, what could be sweeter?
Leisure Street
One thing that's come out of our “new normal” is the influx of luxe loungewear—cardigans included. If you’re tired of wearing sweats, go for a tailored, yet cozy knit set. Trade in your house slippers for a pair of clogs.
The Sleeper Matilda Daisies Embroidered Clogs
A perfect pair for every fashionista out there. With a retro-inspired wood heel for comfort and a daisy design that shows off your sweet side, the Matilda clogs will ground your daytime or nighttime look with an easy grace.
Bottega Veneta Twist Earrings
Twist hoop earrings in Nappa leather • 18-karat Gold plated Sterling Silver frame • Post fastening Material: 90% 925/1000 Silver 10% Lambskin Color: White, Gold finish Length: 4 cm / 1.6" Made in: Italy
Off-Duty Darling
Timeless and chic, this outfit has a no-brainer formula: a relaxed fit cardigan, jeans that fit to perfection, and a wear-with-anything pair of fisherman sandals.
Kule The Digby Cardigan
Meet THE statement cardigan of the season. Not too short, not too long, the Digby comes in a versatile cotton/silk blend -- perfect for wearing now and wearing later. Like all of our statement cardigans, this one will go fast. Model is 5'9 and Wearing Size M 70% Cotton, 20% Nylon, 10% Silk Cardigan Button Front Closure V-Neck Hits at Waist KULE Brand Taping on Side Seam Dry Clean Only Imported
Khaite The Isabella Straight Leg Jeans
The Isabella straight-leg jeans Highlights santa cruz cotton straight leg mid-rise front button and zip fastening two front patch pockets two rear patch pockets belt loops distressed finish
Emme Parsons Ernest in Espresso
A seasonless essential that can move between urban and outdoor landscapes, this is a classic caged fisherman style, constructed in smooth calfskin and so named with a nod to Hemingway’s Old Man and The Sea. Pair it with a billowy dress or tailored separates. Please note that these shoes are made from vachetta, a vegetable-tanned calfskin leather and they will need to be broken in on most feet. Over time this high-quality leather will change its shape and mold to your foot for optimal comfort. Also available in Black and Ivory.
Arizona Love Bandana Print Tote Bag
Arizona Love is known for its use of prints using 100% cotton bandana-vintage or recycled fabrics for their sandals and accessories. Crafted from cotton, this beach bag is a classic staple of the brand, with the iconic bandana print and a roomy interior. Highlights red cotton bandana print open top two top handles main compartment
Shelby Comroe is the Credits Editor and Fashion Assistant at Marie Claire covering all things fashion and giving credit where credit is due. Check her out @shelbycomroe on Instagram if buying designer handbags is your idea of a retirement plan!
-
Britney Spears Unfollowed Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram Amid Family Rift
Fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Stormi Webster Saved Grandma Kris Jenner From Having to Talk About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
A mini PR expert.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla