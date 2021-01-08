The Best Sunglasses You Can Find on Amazon

We know: Buying sunglasses online can be hit or miss. But if you figure out your face shape and what kind of glasses look best, you're already ahead of the game—and if you're looking at affordable frames, you might as well buy two or three and send back anything you don't like. That's where Amazon comes in, checking the boxes on both inexpensive sunglasses and lightning-quick delivery and returns. You don't have to max out your budget to find a pair of sunglasses you'll love—and with Prime, they'll be at your door within a couple of days. We've trawled the e-retailer to find the best frames that'll spark your interest. (Want even more? Here's our ultimate guide to shopping for sunglasses.)

Polarized Sunglasses Set 1. Wowsun - Polarized Sunglasses for Women $17.99 at amazon.com Is there anything better than getting items in pairs—basically, two for the price of one? No. These sunglasses have over 14k ratings with reviews like "good quality" and "lightweight." The sunglasses are polarized and have anti-slip nose pads for when your face gets a wee bit sweaty in the summer time.

Jackie O-Inspired Sunglasses 2. FEISEDY - Jackie O Cat Eye Sunglasses $15.95 at amazon.com Dubbed the "Jackie O" sunglasses, this pair of shades is as classic as it gets. The cat-eye frame is polarized anf offers UV protection, so you can wear them rain or shine.

Trendy Sunglasses 3. Le Specs - Fire Starter Sunglasses $0.00 at amazon.com I'm a big fan of Le Specs frames for their quality and budget-friendly prices. For those searching for non-black sunglasses, go with this mossy green pair. I own them and can attest they do make your face and outfit look cooler—but note that these sunglasses are non-polarized.

Gold Sunglasses 4. WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses $15.99 at amazon.com Consider these selfie-friendly sunglasses friend-approved, based on one reviewer: "I love love love these sunglasses! I had friends buying them after I told them I got them from Amazon! They were so cute and for the price they couldn’t be beat! Sadly I lost them but will be buying again!!"

Retro Sunglasses 5. zeroUV - Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses $14.99 at amazon.com Square sunglasses shapes look good on oval and oblong faces. If your face fits this bill, add these to your cart. The retro style features mirrored lenses and are non-polarized, FYI.

Handmade Sunglasses 6. Illesteva - Leonard Mirrored Sunglasses $177.00 at amazon.com The one brand that keeps popping up in my sunglasses collection: Illesteva. Though these frames look trendy, they're actually very wearable and add just enough intrigue to your ensemble. Plus, you can trust the quality from this brand, as all their sunglasses are handmade by small family-owned factories in Italy and France.

Mirrored Polarized Sunglasses 7. SOJOS - Small Square Polarized Sunglasses $14.99 at amazon.com With 12k reviews, it would be a tragedy not to give these a try. These shades come in 11 designs and all are polarized.

Classic Cat-Eye Sunglasses 8. Kate Spade New York - Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses $64.81 at amazon.com Kate Spade is an iconic brand, and these cat-eye frames are wearable for all face shapes. One reviewer shared: "I recently bought my first Kate Spade bag and was impressed with the quality. I decided to try the sunglasses and I am loving them. It's so hard to buy them online because I don't want them to be to big or too small for my face. The 'Cat's Eye' looks great and these are not too large for me. I love the black/white color. They seem to be authentic and came with a lens cleaner and case."

Unisex Aviator Sunglasses 9. SOJOS - Classic Aviator Mirrored Flat Lens Sunglasses $13.99 at amazon.com This pair is perfect for those seeking sunglasses that look understated and classic. They have 15k ratings (!), with an average of 4.5 stars. If you're hesitant about buying sunglasses online, here's one review that may change your mind: "I would usually never purchase sunglasses online but after reading the reviews and looking through customer photos with them on, I went ahead and ordered them. They are awesome! If you're questioning buying them, just do it! I'll be purchasing more today! Mine are the rose gold."

Tortoiseshell Round Sunglasses 10. SOJOS - Fashion Round Sunglasses $13.99 at amazon.com If you're set on only buying sunglasses that have over 10k reviews, here's a pair to consider. These non-polarized frames look more expensive than they are and come in several stylish colors, if the tortoiseshell print isn't for you.

Summertime Sunglasses 11. KUGUAOK - Retro Rectangle Sunglasses $0.00 at amazon.com You've seen your favorite celebs rock the rectangle sunglasses and want to give them a try—so dive right in with this set. I personally love the summertime vibes from this pair, but if you want a set that feel all-season appropriate, they have those, too.