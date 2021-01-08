The Best Sunglasses You Can Find on Amazon
Hidden gems await.
By Marina Liao published
We know: Buying sunglasses online can be hit or miss. But if you figure out your face shape and what kind of glasses look best, you're already ahead of the game—and if you're looking at affordable frames, you might as well buy two or three and send back anything you don't like. That's where Amazon comes in, checking the boxes on both inexpensive sunglasses and lightning-quick delivery and returns. You don't have to max out your budget to find a pair of sunglasses you'll love—and with Prime, they'll be at your door within a couple of days. We've trawled the e-retailer to find the best frames that'll spark your interest. (Want even more? Here's our ultimate guide to shopping for sunglasses.)
1. Wowsun - Polarized Sunglasses for Women
Is there anything better than getting items in pairs—basically, two for the price of one? No. These sunglasses have over 14k ratings with reviews like "good quality" and "lightweight." The sunglasses are polarized and have anti-slip nose pads for when your face gets a wee bit sweaty in the summer time.
2. FEISEDY - Jackie O Cat Eye Sunglasses
Dubbed the "Jackie O" sunglasses, this pair of shades is as classic as it gets. The cat-eye frame is polarized anf offers UV protection, so you can wear them rain or shine.
3. Le Specs - Fire Starter Sunglasses
I'm a big fan of Le Specs frames for their quality and budget-friendly prices. For those searching for non-black sunglasses, go with this mossy green pair. I own them and can attest they do make your face and outfit look cooler—but note that these sunglasses are non-polarized.
4. WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
Consider these selfie-friendly sunglasses friend-approved, based on one reviewer: "I love love love these sunglasses! I had friends buying them after I told them I got them from Amazon! They were so cute and for the price they couldn’t be beat! Sadly I lost them but will be buying again!!"
5. zeroUV - Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses
Square sunglasses shapes look good on oval and oblong faces. If your face fits this bill, add these to your cart. The retro style features mirrored lenses and are non-polarized, FYI.
6. Illesteva - Leonard Mirrored Sunglasses
The one brand that keeps popping up in my sunglasses collection: Illesteva. Though these frames look trendy, they're actually very wearable and add just enough intrigue to your ensemble. Plus, you can trust the quality from this brand, as all their sunglasses are handmade by small family-owned factories in Italy and France.
7. SOJOS - Small Square Polarized Sunglasses
With 12k reviews, it would be a tragedy not to give these a try. These shades come in 11 designs and all are polarized.
8. Kate Spade New York - Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade is an iconic brand, and these cat-eye frames are wearable for all face shapes. One reviewer shared: "I recently bought my first Kate Spade bag and was impressed with the quality. I decided to try the sunglasses and I am loving them. It's so hard to buy them online because I don't want them to be to big or too small for my face. The 'Cat's Eye' looks great and these are not too large for me. I love the black/white color. They seem to be authentic and came with a lens cleaner and case."
9. SOJOS - Classic Aviator Mirrored Flat Lens Sunglasses
This pair is perfect for those seeking sunglasses that look understated and classic. They have 15k ratings (!), with an average of 4.5 stars. If you're hesitant about buying sunglasses online, here's one review that may change your mind: "I would usually never purchase sunglasses online but after reading the reviews and looking through customer photos with them on, I went ahead and ordered them. They are awesome! If you're questioning buying them, just do it! I'll be purchasing more today! Mine are the rose gold."
10. SOJOS - Fashion Round Sunglasses
If you're set on only buying sunglasses that have over 10k reviews, here's a pair to consider. These non-polarized frames look more expensive than they are and come in several stylish colors, if the tortoiseshell print isn't for you.
11. KUGUAOK - Retro Rectangle Sunglasses
You've seen your favorite celebs rock the rectangle sunglasses and want to give them a try—so dive right in with this set. I personally love the summertime vibes from this pair, but if you want a set that feel all-season appropriate, they have those, too.
12. Carfia - Chic Retro Polarized Sunglasses
These polarized sunglasses are strong, flexible, and lightweight if you're seeking a non-fussy pair to wear every day. One fan wrote, "Wow! Really impressed with the quality and comfort for the price. I get migraines on a daily basis and these are very comfortable to wear during that time. Very clear polarized lenses and came nicely packaged. Overall very happy with the purchase and recommend!!"
-
Prince Harry and Meghan’s California-fied Christmas Card Apparently Confused the Palace
And it's not because of Harry’s bare feet.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
'Euphoria' Season 2 Premieres This Weekend
It's just days away!
By Neha Prakash
-
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
The viscount and his new love interest will hit your queue in March.
By Andrea Park
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
24 Chelsea Boots You'll Fall In Love With
Bring it on, cold weather.
By Sara Holzman
-
You've Got the Power
Today's assertive dressing isn't a nod to exclusivity. In fact, it's more about simplicity. Slip into the pieces that make you feel empowered. Period.
By Sara Holzman
-
30 Gifts for Your Girlfriend She Won't Hate
Promise.
By Rachel Epstein