Blake Lively Killed It in Monochromatic Michael Kors for NYFW

On Tuesday, Blake Lively stepped out with her sister, Robyn, for Michael Kors' show during New York Fashion Week. I don't know anyone who isn't impressed by Lively's consistently gorgeous style, and, true to form, she did not disappoint last night: She wore a stunning monochromatic blazer-bralette-skirt look that immediately turned heads on the red carpet. Paired with a bold lip and strappy pair of white heels, the outfit gave a sexy yet dignified energy that we can't wait to try out ourselves.

In case you, too, are taking notes on this look, we wanted to show off a few other pieces from Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2022 collection that mimic Lively's look. Unfortunately, her pencil skirt and blazer set are already sold out in both blue and pink, but rest assured that there are a plethora of other items in the collection that'll have you swooning.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Michael Kors Collection Hansen Collared Techno Charmeuse Shirt $890 at bergdorfgoodman.com This soft, sleek take on the classic button-down shirt is the same color as Blake Lively's NYFW ensemble, and works great for a day in the office.

Michael Kors Collection Hutton Ribbed Cashmere Pullover $595 at bergdorfcollection.com This simple cropped sweater is comfortable yet form-fitting; tasteful yet flattering.

Michael Kors Collection Twisted Shaker Asymmetric Cashmere Pullover $970 at bergdorfgoodman.com I love asymmetrical pieces for their ability to turn simple outfits into bold fashion statement. Match this sweater with a long necklace and a bold lip, and you're good to go!

Michael Kors Fishtail Sheath Dress $1,850 at bloomingdales.com Sheath dresses can seamlessly take you from the office to drinks to date night, and this white number is a classic Jackie-Kennedy-like option is sure to do the trick no matter who your audience is.

Michael Kors Collection V-Neck Cashmere Bra $450 at bergdorfgoodman.com We love a good knit, and this cozy interpretation of the versatile bralette stuns.

Michael Kors Collection Peak-Lapel Boyfriend Blazer $2,290 at bergdorfgoodman.com Every woman needs a good blazer, and this peach color will carry you from the cold months of early spring all the way to the end of the summer. Wear it to work or take a note from Blake Lively and throw it over an evening look.

Michael Kors Collection Rib Cashmere Midi Skirt $790 at bergdorfgoodman.com Personally, I'd pair the above bralette with this curve-hugging skirt. Its ribbed fabric will both keep you comfy and accentuate the curves of your legs and hips.

Michael Kors Collection Halter Cold-Shoulder Cashmere Cardigan $970 at bergdorfgoodman.com This cardigan, made to show off your shoulders and collarbone, is a fun, flirty piece that looks gorgeous with its fellow peach-colored pieces or with a good pair of jeans.

Michael Kors Collection Off-The-Shoulder Cashmere Rib Crop Sweater $990 at bergdorfgoodman.com This sweater, with its retro, Bardot-like cut, gently accentuates your waist while showing just the right amount of skin above the bust.

Michael Kors Collection Leather Floral-Embroidered Midi Skirt $5,490 at bergdorfgoodman.com While the rest of the pieces in this collection are, for the most part, quite simple, this skirt creatively incorporates feminine florals all the way from waistline to hem.

Michael Kors Collection Carolyn Cuffed Straight-Leg Trousers $1,190 at bergdorfgoodman.com Straight leg trousers are excellent for their versatility and universally flattering fit, and the cuffs on this pair provide a chic sense of structure that echoes the stiches around the waistline.

Michael Kors Collection Boyfriend Tuxedo Crepe Sable Jacket $2,290 at bergdorfgoodman.com We love the length of this blazer-like jacket, which is meant to hang off the wearer's shoulders. Pair with a form-fitting dress or skirt-top combination beneath for an eye-catching outfit of contrasts.

Michael Kors Collection Turtleneck Cashmere-Blend Bodysuit $308 at bergdorfgoodman.com Everybody needs a good bodysuit. The exceptional quality and classic cream color of this one is bound to make it a staple in your everyday wardrobe.