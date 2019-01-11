You're not the only one who loves Mary Poppins movies—Blake Lively does, too. Last night, the actress attended a private viewing of Mary Poppins Returns at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City with her husband Ryan Reynolds, and smiled for the cameras on her way out of the venue. (Their two kids, James and Inez, did not join their parents for the outing.) Unlike the lazy girl in me who wears leggings/any form of stretchy pants to the movies (more room for popcorn and snacks, you know), Lively stepped out in a head-turning ensemble.

The star donned a pre-fall 2019 Monse asymmetrical dress with a pair of towering tri-colored pumps. The deconstructed dress was designed to look a bit disheveled, as if Lively had accidentally skipped some buttons while getting into her dress. A peek of striped fabric hung out from her dress and dangled about as part of the look.

Lively seemed to know fans would take an interest in her distorted outfit and shared on Instagram, "Going for: 'Cinderella post stepsisters tearing up her gown because they hate her' chic..."





Whether or not you love Lively's dress, however, the $3,000 ensemble's not yet available to shop, so I found something similar from the brand below.

Monse Asymmetric Striped Dress net-a-porter.com $1,290.00 SHOP IT

Here's more photos of Lively looking gorgeous in the asymmetrical look. You're welcome.

Getty Images

Getty Images

