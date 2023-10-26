As of late, there’s no one consistently making “It” bags quite like Bottega Veneta. From the iconic Jodie to the supersized Andiamo to the quirky Sardine, the list of highly sought-after bags from the luxury Italian brand could continue forever. Established in 1966, the fashion house got its claim to fame from its one-of-a-kind, instantly recognizable weaved leather design—you’ve heard it referred to as intrecciato. So, when a new bag crafted in the interlaced leather motif came down the Fall/Winter 2023 runway last year, we all waited with bated breath for its arrival on the market. Now, It’s finally here. Meet the Gemelli Bag , Bottega Veneta’s newest addition to its stunning handbag roster.

The Gemelli balances the line between an oversized slouchy tote and a structured shoulder bag, finding a perfect middle ground in between sizes. Like most Bottega bags, it features the signature intrecciato design, but this time with a roomy half-moon shape (The Row’s Half Moon Bag is another “It girl” bag contender). The Gemelli has a detachable tubular strap for varied wear and two zipped compartments to keep your valuables intact.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

Its easygoing silhouette is key to why it’s already become a favorite in the celebrity set. Take it from stars like Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman, who were recently spotted sporting the woven bag. Where Moore styles the black colorway casually with Birkenstocks and white denim as a throw-on-and-go tote, Kidman pairs her beige option with an icy blue dress and kitten heels. Here, the bag’s shape-shifting capabilities are on display. For Kidman, it’s sophisticated enough to be worn dressed up but not stuffy enough for Moore to leave behind while running errands.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

Not until recently did Bottega's latest addition, the Andiamo, re-stock from its usual sold-out status. Kylie Jenner might be to blame for the bag's quick social media virality, but don't be mistaken—a Bottega offering is more than just a celebrity token piece. Take it from us: We tested the Andiamo and can confirm that the tote is well worth it. Above all, the bag's best features are its functionality and comfortability, making it a must-have piece for many.

Like the Andiamo and other Bottega bags, the Gemelli is no spur-of-the-moment purchase. The small size retails for $3,400, the medium comes in at $4,100, and its larger counterpart is almost $5,000. The shoulder bag tote hybrid comes in a range of hues from fall-ready brown to emerald green, beige, black, and white.

Is it tough to justify spending an entire paycheck on a bag? Yes, there's no doubt about it. But this is a bag that will last you a lifetime. And with Moore and Kidman's stamps of approval, the verdict's in: The Gemelli is the new must-have bag of the season. Shop the Gemelli Bag, below.