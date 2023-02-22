The Fashion Month train keeps chugging along! Beginning its journey in New York City (opens in new tab), crossing the Atlantic for London, and now making its six-day pitstop in bella Milano. And thus far, the best looks of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 echo what designers at the previous cities suggested: after seasons of flamboyance and statement-charged maximalism, fashion returns to pragmatism with clothes you can—gasp—actually wear.

From Alberta Ferretti's tailored separates and lived-in duster coats to No. 21's feminine slip dresses and pencil skirts, the Italian fashion houses offer sensible pieces to upgrade your everyday uniform. Even Fendi's androgynous workwear and take on the skirt-over-pants trend (a Y2k-era, admittedly cringe moment in fashion history) felt newly office-appropriate due to Kim Jones' careful eye. Ahead, see more of fashion's newfound appreciation for wearability and other emerging trends by perusing the best looks from Milan Fashion Week.

Alberta Ferretti

Fendi

No. 21

Diesel

Del Core

