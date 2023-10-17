Bottega Veneta Launches New Fashion Academy

Some brands use flashy gimmicks and look-at-me logos to entice your eye. Others adopt the quieter approach of letting their craftsmanship speak for itself. Bottega Veneta falls proudly in the latter camp. Its signature intrecciato weaving has stupefied shoppers since the late-60s, and creative director Matthieu Blazy continues to prove himself as a wizard of textile manipulation (see: Kate Moss's leather flannel and blue jeans). Now, the brand is looking for its next generation of craftsmen: Bottega Veneta opened a fashion academy, Accademia Labor et Ingenium, to train artisans and further develop its core tenet of craftsmanship.

The Accademia Labor et Ingenium (which translates to craft and creativity in Latin and are two pillar concepts of the luxury label) is based between the brand's atelier in Montebello Vicentino and its new production site in Povolaro Dueville. The university serves as an in-depth training program, where annual classes of 50 students will hone their skills and train under the tutelage of luxury masters. After completing the course, students are guaranteed employment at Bottega Veneta.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

“Accademia Labor et Ingenium is a key strategic pillar to preserve Bottega Veneta’s unique savoir-faire,” said Bottega Veneta's CEO, Leo Rongone, in a press statement. “Exceptional craft and creativity are essential to our brand and to the heritage of our home region in Veneto. With the Accademia, we take the collective ethos at the heart of Bottega Veneta to a new level, building on our rich history of skill-sharing and innovation to nurture the artisans of the future.”

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

The academy's first training began this week with a seven-week masterclass in partnership with the Università Iuav di Venezia. The course, titled The Artisanal Creative Process: Training Course in Bag Design & Product Development, educates students on the prototyping and production of various bags—including its famous woven bags—and the ins and outs of the luxury fashion sphere. “As a young apprentice at Bottega Veneta, I learned from the expertise, passion, and precision of more experienced artisans,” said Ruggero Negretto, a long-running Bottega Veneta employee who leads the course. “It’s a great honor and responsibility to pass on this unique knowledge to a new generation and continue the great tradition of the bottega in all its community, creativity, and cultural heritage.”

Can you envision yourself studying at Bottega's new academy? Find more info on the brand's site or apply directly to the program through Kering's posting.