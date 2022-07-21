Brad Pitt Delivers a Flawless Linen Skirt Moment

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
No fabric says "summer" quite like linen—a memo which Brad Pitt has received loud and clear.
I'll admit the World War Z actor doesn't usually make the cut for my top sources of fashion inspiration, but it's 2022, and anything is possible.
The celeb stepped out onto the red carpet in Berlin, Germany for a Bullet Train screening, and absolutely nailed the linen skirt suit look—an easy, breezy hot weather look that is, quite frankly, genderless.
Pitt paired a chocolate brown linen jacket and skirt with a dusty rose linen button-down, all by very exclusive designer Haans Nicholas Mott, who has designed all of Pitt's looks for the Bullet Train promo so far, according to Paper.
He paired the outfit with chunky, lace-up combat boots—showing off the slightly eerie tattoos on his calves—and accessorized with some horn-rimmed sunglasses and a chunky gold chain and pendant.
As Paper points out, this isn't the first time Pitt has rocked a skirt or two—though it does feel like the first time he has done it seriously, as a true fashion statement rather than just a bit of fun.
In 1999, he posed for Rolling Stone in a series of patterned, sequined, and otherwise glittery mini-dresses. The looks were branded as "outpitts," which, LOL.
As for Bullet Train, it's an action movie in which Pitt stars alongside Joey King, Sandra Bullock and Zazie Beetz. The flick comes out in theaters on August 5, a classic summer blockbuster if there ever was one.
Meanwhile, if you're looking to stay cool in the high temps, check out Marie Claire's edits of linen pants, linen suits, and linen dresses.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
