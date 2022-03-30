'Bridgerton' Fever: The Cast Takes Regency-Inspired Fashions to Modern Heights

Dearest readers, the time has come for another season—of Bridgerton. In honor of the highly anticipated return of the Regency-era romp, we’re digging up all the sex, scandals, and secrets of the Netflix show. Sorry Lady Whistledown, Marie Claire’s “Bridgerton Week” is about to be the hottest read in town.

Regency-era fashion has been making waves in the fashion world thanks to Bridgerton’s costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, and her arsenal of 7,000-plus (!) wardrobe pieces. With the release of the show’s second season last week, our infatuation with early-1800s dress codes has only grown.

While the show is known for putting its own spin on traditional 19th-century clothing (neon colors! glitter!), now ready-to-wear designers are doing the same. Modern interpretations of Bridgerton’s over-the-top dresses and ornate baubles are not just readily available, they are entirely en vogue.

From Hill House Home’s incredibly popular nap dresses to Simone Rocha’s ultra-feminine ruffles to Valentino’s masterfully crafted military-style capes, Bridgerton and Regency-era fashion have undeniably become a modern source of style inspiration.

Here, the cast models some of our favorite what's-old-is-new-again looks.

The Empire Waist Dress

A defining silhouette of the era meant to lengthen one's figure, an empire waist is the perfect modern day party dress, allowing you to move and dance freely.

From left: Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) in a Giambatista Valli gown; Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) in a Vampires Wife dress (Image credit: Campbell Addy)

The Perfect Pelisse Jacket

Worn by cavalry soldiers to prevent sword cuts during battle, the military-inspired pelisse jacket became a popular piece of outerwear for ladies whose coats had to be shortened due to their oversized crinoline dresses and skirts. Today, they look ravishing paired alongside trousers or jeans.

From left: Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) in a Valentino coat and Joseph top; Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) in a Miu Miu coat, top, and pants (Image credit: Campbell Addy)

Victorious Ruffle Collars

Often detachable, a ruffle collar was worn to help conceal the décolletage. Today, a billowing neckline can be sensible or sultry.

From left: Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) in an Alessandra Rich dress and Completed Works earrings; Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) in a Nili Lotan jacket, Me and Em top, and Alberta Ferretti pants (Image credit: Campbell Addy)

Pretty in Pearls

Sure they wore gold, and sapphires, and diamonds—but pearls? They symbolized innocence, social status, and, of course, style.

From left: Ruth Gemmell (Dowager Countess Bridgerton) in a Prada Dress and Completed Works earrings; Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) in a Simone Rocha dress and earrings (Image credit: Campbell Addy)

Photographer: Campbell Addy | Stylist: Maya Zepinic | Hair: Neil Moody + Daniel Mortin | Makeup: Lucy Burt + Florie White