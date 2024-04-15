First Caitlin Clark became a national treasure, making basketball history as the top-scoring NCAA Division I player of all-time (for both the women's and men's leagues) and capturing viewers' hearts leading the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2024 March Madness tournament. Now at the WNBA Draft, she's on her way to going pro with regards to her sport and her personal style.

Clark, predicted to be the No.1 draft pick, arrived on the WNBA's "orange carpet" in New York City wearing head-to-toe Prada. Fashion fans immediately had strong feelings about the look.

"She's so Prada. This makes sense," one fan commented under photos Clark re-shared on Instagram shortly after walking the carpet. "Prada her," another wrote.

Caitlin Clark, predicted to be the first draft pick tonight, arrived on the WNBA orange carpet in an all-Prada-everything outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time national player of the year's look entailed a satin button-up shacket with a coordinating mini skirt. She wore her outermost layer unbuttoned to reveal a sparkly bralette top underneath. Her accessories all came dripping in Prada's triangle logo as well, from semi-translucent pink sunglasses to a tiny top-handle bag and pointed-toe kitten heels.

Speaking to reporters, Clark called the outfit a "special" moment within the bigger spectacle of the career-defining night. "I don't think Prada has ever fitted an NBA or WNBA player before [for the draft], so it's pretty special," she said.

It's unclear at press time whether Clark is working with a stylist. Marie Claire reached out to her team for comment and will update this post if she shares more about her look.

Clark's outfit took "head-to-toe" seriously, beginning with translucent Prada sunglasses and ending with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Prada, it's delightful but not wholly unexpected to see its triangular logo all over the WNBA Draft orange carpet. The Italian luxury house is upping its investments in athlete partnerships both on and off the playing field across several major sports—sensing the potential to attract new fans by casting athletes as brand ambassadors.

Prada dressed the Chinese national soccer team for last year's World Cup; at the Bejiing Olympics in 2022, snowboarder Julia Marino went viral for competing (and breaking regulations) with a Prada-branded snowboard. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Prada and several other designers will be vying for athletes' attention and their outfit credits.

For now, fashion and sports fans can enjoy their worlds colliding in New York City—and watch as Caitlin Clark makes even more basketball history. She's anticipated to sign with the Indiana Fever, who have the first draft pick.