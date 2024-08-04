32 Breathtaking Photos of Celebrities in Vintage Versace

Of all the luxury brands that celebrities gravitate towards, Versace has to be at the top of the list. From simple gowns with sweetheart necklaces to intensely corseted, skin-baring outfits, there's an archival Versace piece for every kind of Hollywood event. Many of the designs on this list were crafted by Gianni Versace himself; after his assassination in 1997, wearing Versace doubled as a public tribute to the late founder.

Below, the most stunning photographs of celebrities wearing vintage Versace.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2019 People's Choice Awards, Kim Kardashian went for a vintage snakeskin print Versace dress. Kardashian has an impressive vintage collection, and Versace is one of her most-worn labels. “I’ve wanted to wear it for a long time,” she tweeted at the time.

Kylie Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a little hard to see in this photo, but Kylie Jenner's vintage Versace jumpsuit is plunging to her naval and kept in place with strategic straps. She was there at her sister Kendall’s 818 Tequila launch party and, according to Page Six, the pantsuit had recently sold for $18k at a resale site.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2022 Cannes 75th anniversary dinner, Bella Hadid wore a vintage Versace that, per stylist Law Roach, was from the Fall 2001 collection. Earlier in the day, she wore Versace from Spring/Summer 1987 (also on this list), so this was just one of several vintage beauties she's worn at Cannes.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz was a fan of vintage Versace before it was popular, which includes a series of vintage Versaces she wore around the 2012 premiere of her movie Twice Born. This is at the Toronto Film Festival, and features an impressive off-the-shoulder, strappy neckline.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya has made use of multiple vintage Versaces over the course of her red carpet career, and this purple dress (she's at the 2021 BET Awards and posing with Lil' Kim) is no exception. This is actually an homage to Beyoncé, who wore a shorter version in 2003 to perform “Crazy in Love."

Iris Law

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iris Law (Jude's daughter) loves vintage and especially vintage Versace. She's at London Fashion Week wearing a dress that was originally from 2003 and famously first worn by Beyoncé at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. Law modernizes the outfit with minimal heels and a short haircut.

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the Versace pre-fall 2019 collection in New York, Blake Lively wore a glittery chainmail silver dress that featured a backless construction and (a feature I love) a butterfly at the base of her back. The look is apparently from the designer's spring 1999 show.

Dove Cameron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here attending the Tribeca Film Festival 2022, Dove Cameron is wearing a vintage Versace gown from the Spring 1997 Ready-to-Wear collection with gorgeous lace inserts and delicate bows on the straps. Per Teen Vogue, this was probably among the last pieces Gianna Versace designed before his tragic death.

Grimes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here as a host at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, Grimes is channeling the brand's signature black, yellow, and white rococo patterning, paired with classic gold chains and a simple black top. Apparently she and 2 Chainz wore the same pants to the event!

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This gorgeous red pleated gown on Penelope Cruz is from the Versace archives. Cruz is attending the 2012 San Sebastian Film Festival, and (like many of the times she's worn the designer), she goes matching head to toe with a red bag and shoes. Chic!

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Met Gala 2024, EmRata wore a sheer vintage Versace gown that had gorgeous silver detailing and was highly backless. "I'm very naked, but what else is new?" she joked to Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain, who noted the "business in the front, party in the back."

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This might be one of Bella Hadid's greatest Cannes looks ever—and yes, it is vintage Versace. Working with Law Roach and attending the 75th anniversary screening of The Innocent, she wore a gown from their Spring/Summer 1987 collection (making this a decade older than Hadid!).

Tyla

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the 2024 BET Awards, Tyla had a gorgeous vintage Versace (from their Fall/Winter 2004 Ready-to-Wear collection)—and took home an award, no less. She paired the studded gown, which had contrasting yellow and black patterning, with plenty of jewelry.

Miley Cyrus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here at the 2013 iHeartRadio Pool Party (she was a cohost with LL Cool J), Miley Cyrus is effortlessly cool in a black vintage Versace dress along with simple black pumps. Actually, it makes sense: Cyrus' daring but classy vibes are a good fit for the brand's strappy, bling-y style.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This green and black dramatic gown from the Versace Spring 2002 collection was Zendaya's pick for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Per usual, Zendaya worked with Law Roach, and this dramatic neckline and high slit were characteristically daring for the star.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This gorgeous one-shoulder teal gown on Penelope Cruz (it's one of several Versaces she wore while she was promoting 2012's Twice Born) is from the film's Rome premiere. It's architectural and cool; of the vintage Versaces she's worn, this is one of our favorites.

Anna Chlumsky

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one is simple and straightforward on Anna Chlumsky (sourced from New York Vintage, apparently), at a Veep screening in 2012. It's proof that 1) vintage Versace has been on the red carpet for a while, and 2) it doesn't have to be as daring as it is on some celebs.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid loves vintage at Cannes! This was the 2024 Film Festival and this Versace is originally from their Spring-Summer 2001 collection.

Brie Larson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This '90s Versace, sourced from Shrimpton Couture, is simple yet striking on Brie Larson (here attending the Fast X Rome premiere in 2023). It's not the first time Larson has gone vintage, but the chunky cross is a nice way to evoke the Versace aesthetic.

Jenna Ortega

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This archival Versace from their Fall 1994 collection is a smart pick by Jenna Ortega (who's attending the 2023 SAG Awards here). It's black and in theme for her goth Wednesday character but also more characteristic of her personal style. Fun fact: she modified it (it originally had one shoulder).

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here attending the 2014 Fame And Philanthropy post-Oscar party, Halle Berry is in black vintage Versace. This is only a few months after she'd had her second baby, and she said she felt comfortable in this awesome gown (and that it was one of the last that Gianni Versace had created).

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023 at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, Zendaya wore a brown leather and lace Versace originally from their Autumn/Winter 2001 collection. On Instagram, she credited stylist Law Roach and Donatella Versace, saying she'd been “been waiting to wear this one."

Iris Law

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of many times Iris Law has dipped into the Versace archives, she attended the 2024 Met Gala in a butterfly-esque creation from their Autumn/Winter 2002 Atelier collection. She told Harper's Bazaar, "It is such a privilege for me to be able to wear an archival look and to work with Donatella and her team. This gown is a piece of art!"

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz is at the 2010 Goya Awards here in a vintage cream strapless Versace with an amazing neckline. It's actually a little more complex than first meets the eye (there's detailing along the back slit), and it's one of Cruz's best red carpet dresses of all time.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just Olivia Rodrigo looking casually cool in a dress that's older than she is. Attending the Grammys to perform "Vampire," Rodrigo chose a Versace dress from their SS95 collection. It was originally modeled by Linda Evangelista, and Rodrigo apparently loved it as soon as she saw the original runway photo.

Lara Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of the movie Youth, Lara Stone is wearing a copper-y vintage Versace. The bronze chainmail and gorgeous semi-sheer lace detail on the side makes this a literal work of art, and perfectly accessorized with metallic shoes.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

EmRata is wearing a dress from the Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 1992 collection that was originally modeled by Yasmeen Ghauri. Originally the gown had a more voluminous bustle and skirt (as to be expected, the dress "deflated" a bit over time) but is just as eye-catching as ever.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not the first time Margot Robbie has gone for vintage Versace, but it might be the most thematic (since this is a Barbie event in 2023). This was originally worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1994; frankly, pink chainmail seems pretty on brand to play the iconic doll.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now this is how you modernize archival Versace! Dua Lipa really commits to the bit here (she's at the 2022 Grammys) with dyed blonde hair and visible roots, tons of gold jewelry, and—of course—this dress from the Fall 1992 Ready-to-Wear collection, originally modeled by Christy Turlington.

Beyonce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I mean...if you're going to dress as a cowboy to promote your new music, choose Versace Fall 1992 that was originally modeled by Naomi Campbell! Queen Bey is receiving the prestigious 2024 Innovator Award here, and—fun fact—her hat is from the Versace Spring 2018 collection.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo is absolutely stunning in this vintage Versace at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. It's originally from the SS01 Couture collection, and—if you've done the math—that makes yet another vintage gown that's actually a couple years older than Rodrigo.

Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maybe it's the pretty chartreuse color, maybe it's the detail at the bust, (or maybe it's the fact that this Fall 1995 Versace was first worn by Iman!) but there's something about this gown on Sydney Sweeney, attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards, that is just perfect.