Why Celebrities Want You to Wear Pink to the Polls
Argent and When We All Vote are bringing joy back to the electoral process.
When celebrities including Jessica Alba, Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Kristen Bell fill Instagram with bright pink blazers and wide-leg pants, it’s not just a fall suiting trend. It’s a call to action. Specifically, to show up for women at the 2024 polls.
The bright fuchsia workwear seen on everyone from Megan Rapinoe to Ariana DeBose on Instagram this past month comes courtesy of Argent and its third-ever #VotingSuitsYou campaign. The initiative, first rolled out during the 2020 presidential election cycle, asks women of all backgrounds to flood their feeds with pink outfits and a plan to vote. Argent has designed its own pink blazers, trousers, tops, and T-shirts for the occasion, but the label says anyone can wear anything pink to participate. A portion of the proceeds from Argent's official collection benefits When We All Vote, a nonpartisan civic engagement nonprofit founded by Michelle Obama.
2024 is a critical year for women, with candidates in critical races who can shape the future of reproductive rights, child care, and climate change, among other issues, on the ballot. “Our politics feels so fraught—it’s almost intentionally alienating,” says Argent founder and CEO Sali Christeson. “For us, we ask, how do we make [voting] inviting?”
Tapping influential women (and men–Argent also sells a gender-neutral version of its suit) to dress in pink is Argent’s way of bringing joy to a high-stakes election year.
“We love the idea of really showing up loudly and boldly and being ambitious and confident in all of the things that I think women have been discouraged from being,” Christeson says. Women wearing pink have been dismissed in the past; coupling a traditional menswear suit with a bright, punchy pink is the brand’s way of reclaiming the color. “It represents all of the things that we think are exactly right for women, especially in this moment, the energy and the power.”
“I can’t think of a better way to show our joy and collective power than by working with brands like Argent on the #VotingSuitsYou campaign to turn our timelines pink and encourage women to embrace their political power, suit up, and get registered and ready to vote," Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote, said in a statement.
For Jessica Alba, joining the Argent #VotingSuitsYou campaign in full look—a pink blouse, pink blazer, pink pants, and a Vote nameplate necklace by Mad Fine Jewelry—supports vital organizations while also reminding anyone she sees to get active in the election. She sees voting as a way to safeguard the future for her children and all children. “This Argent shade of pink represents energy, confidence and boldness to me,” she says. “It vividly embodies the passion and united strength that women—and all advocates for women's rights—will bring to the polls this November.”
“Now is the time, more than ever, to engage and participate and not take a back seat,” Christeson says. “That’s the point of this campaign, how do we give people a clear way to participate?” She has a point: No one can miss a bright pink blazer on their feed—or in line at the polls.
Shop Argent's #VotingSuitsYou Collection
