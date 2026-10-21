Bella Hadid and Lola Tung have equally enviable Coach bag collections, but different tastes in the New York-based brand's best-selling styles. While Hadid rotates between the Brooklyn and Chelsea carry-alls, Tung is a longtime Coachtopia loyalist. This fall, though, their Coach-filled closets finally collided: Hadid and Tung showcased the same Coachtopia Alter/Ego Bag within weeks of each other.
It all started on September 14, when Hadid wore the plaid shirt trend with a brown suede jacket, cuffed jeans, and Ugg's Classic Micro Boots. To complete her perfect-for-fall outfit, she carried—and sold out—the $295 slouchy shoulder bag, courtesy of Coach's sustainable line. According to the label, leather and suede patches "left over from the making of Coach bags" were used to create the warm-toned brown, taupe, and beige purse.
Fast forward to October 20, and the same patchwork Coachtopia style was spotted on Tung's shoulder. Unfortunately, the label didn't restock the brown Alter/Ego Bag before it earned The Summer I Turned Pretty star's endorsement. The rest of her going-out look is ripe for the shopping, though.
Tung's stylist, Britt McCamey, contrasted the Coach bag's boho-chic charm with a matching all-black set by Sau Lee. She stacked the Anton Leather Tang Jacket over the Sima Skirt, both of which boasted similar button embellishments. To finish her late-night outfit, the 23-year-old slipped on Lug Sole Knee-High Boots from Marc Fisher.
SAU LEE
Anton Leather Tang Jacket
SAU LEE
Sima Skirt
Marc Fisher LTD
Sadler Knee High Boot
As one of Coach's celebrity ambassadors, Tung has remained loyal to the Coachtopia collection since 2025. She has worn the Alter/Ego Crescent and Alter/Ego Small Shoulder Bags in black on several occasions.
Meanwhile, Hadid has mainly stuck to the main line. In Oct. 2024, the Ôrebella founder debuted her first Coachtopia tote: the Alter/Ego Hobo Bag with an elongated black, patent leather patchwork body. She hasn't worn the sold-out design since.
Tung and Hadid aren't the only fans of the Alter/Ego Bag. Last month, Pink Pantheress modeled the black version in the label's "Live Your Story" campaign. It's only a matter of time before the singer sports it on L.A.'s street style circuit.
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While you await the next Alter/Ego sighting (and its supposed restock), don't worry: Coach's current catalog isn't completely devoid of patchwork pieces. Shop similar bags from the brand below before they sell out, too.
Shop Coach Bags Inspired by Bella Hadid and Lola Tung
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.