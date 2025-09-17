Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale ahead. Summer 2025 has been The Summer We All Crashed Out Over Tiny Engagement Rings and French Bobs. Even if you didn't watch The Summer I Turned Pretty unfurl over 11 dramatic weeks, you likely followed along through cultural osmosis, wondering what would happen once Taylor Swift's favorite series came to an end. Luckily for fans, we don't have to answer that question yet.

On September 17, just hours after the season 3 finale landed on Prime Video, the streamer announced that episode 12 exists...sort of. The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for a special finale, comprised of a feature-length movie. Showrunner/author of the original book series Jenny Han is set to write and direct the film, which "will wrap up the Belly’s (Lola Tung) story," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Han said in a statement. "I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Belly (Lola Tung) in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 9. (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Prime)

Diehard fans of the book series know what remaining milestone the movie will likely cover, but Han's final adaptation may have some surprises for us yet. Below, we've gathered everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty finale movie so far. (If you need a breakdown of TSITP's season 3 finale, we've got you covered.)

When will 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' finale movie come out?

Prime Video has not announced a premiere date for the Summer I Turned Pretty movie. Since the film has only just been greenlit, it could take some time for Han to complete the script and wrangle the busy cast. Hopefully, the movie's shorter runtime means fans won't wait a full two years to return to Cousins, as they did between seasons 2 and 3.

TSITP stars Lola Tung and Christopher Briney announce the finale movie at an event in Paris. (Image credit: Anthony Ghnassia)

What will 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' finale movie be about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty's season 3 finale ended where the series started, with Belly choosing Conrad (Christopher Briney). It took a first ill-fated attempt at a relationship, a college romance with his little brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), a broken engagement, and a soul-searching study-abroad in Paris, but Belly finally built a life outside of the Fisher family's orbit before deciding to share that life with her first love. Season 3, episode 11, titled "At Last," concludes with a brief scene of Belly and Conrad returning to the beach house, as the voiceover says, "And just as it always had, the beach house held a million promises of summer. And what just might be."

However, the book season 3 is based on, We'll Always Have Summer, ends with a flash-forward to a second Cousins Beach wedding and a more definitive happy-ever-after. As Han's mention of a "final milestone" alluded to, the chances are that the movie will chronicle Belly and Conrad's courtship and eventual "I dos," while also wrapping up some of the show's lingering storylines involving Jeremiah, Steven (Sean Kaufman), Laurel (Jackie Chung), and Denise (Isabella Briggs). (Though, wouldn't it be hilarious if the big event was Belly's college graduation?)