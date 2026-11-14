Madelyn Cline Just Sent This Under-$500 Coach Tabby Bag to the Top of Holiday Wish Lists

The paparazzi spotted the Outer Banks star in Studio City, California, styling her Coach Tabby 26 with an assortment of elevated, everyday basics. She slipped a white T-shirt underneath a cropped, beige trench coat, and paired them with ripped jeans, bug-eye sunglasses, and pointy pumps.
From there, the focus shifted to her Coach shoulder bag, featuring a slouchy flap and rich "maple" brown leather. The New York-based brand's gold logo matched her jewelry, but it also comes in silver.
November has been a big month for the Coach Tabby. Last week, creative director Stuart Vevers was nominated for the American Accessory Designer of the Year at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards. So, he walked the red carpet with his brand ambassadors, Elle Fanning, Lola Tung, and PinkPantheress, each sporting a Coach Tabby on their shoulder.
While Fanning chose a confetti-covered black bag from the Spring 2027 show, Tung traded her signature Alter/Ego style for a crinkled, metallic silver Tabby. Meanwhile, the rapper went the metallic Tabby route, too, except hers was gold.
The Coach Tabby is the clear winner of this year's "which Coach bag makes the best gift?" competition. But when Cline's exact clutch sells out (if it's anything like Hadid's bag, it'll disappear in days), don't worry: Coach's catalog is stocked with an assortment of similar styles, all available for under $500.
Shop Coach Tabby Bags Inspired by Madelyn Cline
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.