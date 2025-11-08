After giving her take on a Spring 2026 color combination earlier this week, Bella Hadid traveled to Kuwait to launch her fragrance line, Ôrebella, in Ulta Beauty. For the occasion, the Victoria's Secret model paired a red skirt suit with vintage Manolo Blahnik mules.

For the opening of Ulta Beauty's Kuwait store, Hadid opted for a pair of vintage Manolo Blahnik lace-up mules, which were sourced by The Vintage Marché. The Los Angeles-based reseller, which was founded by Lili Aghaei, is dedicated to sourcing luxury vintage items. Hadid styled her lace-up footwear with a fitted red skirt suit, including an on-trend pencil skirt and a long-sleeved jacket.

Hadid's fragrance line shared photos from the launch on Instagram with the caption, "A new chapter begins. We just launched ‘Ôrəbella @ultabeautymiddleeast in Kuwait. We can't wait to share the alchemy with even more of you."

Discussing the launch, Hadid told WWD, "The Middle East is my home, even if not necessarily geographically, but spiritually...It's always been the dream to sell to the people that are family to me, and being in the Middle East now is such a huge accomplishment for us."

She continued, "It goes back to my teta ['grandmother' in Arabic], and my aunts and uncles having these fragrances they would mix for themselves, or would wear for 45 years, that were such a part of their personalities; I hope ‘Ôrebella can be one version of their personalities, as well."

As for what drives the model to create new scents for her line, Hadid told the outlet, "I always feel very inspired by nature; when I open my windows while I'm driving and it smells like freshly-mowed grass and every field is covered in flowers. Open air is what [Texas] smells like. And quietness. You can't smell quietness, but I can feel it for sure."

