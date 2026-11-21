Whenever winter weather rolls around again, my everyday bag doubles in size. Not only do I need year-round essentials like my wallet and keys, but thermal gloves, a bulky beanie, and a soft cashmere scarf, too. Is it tough on my shoulders to carry (what feels like) a 20-pound Thanksgiving turkey on the regular? Yes, but Dakota Johnson's beloved—and bottomless—leopard-print Prada bag proved that I don't have to sacrifice space or practicality for style.
On November 19, the actor was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a surprisingly layered look for L.A. She kept it casual in a brown leather trench coat, charcoal gray bottoms, and Dr. Martens' Adrian Leather Tassel Loafers, which are currently 30 percent off for Black Friday.
In the date-night accessories department, Johnson played with pops of color and patterns, beginning with a forest green scarf. Much like Zoë Kravitz on the set of Die Alive, Johnson paired the statement winter staple with a vintage Prada bag, except her top-handle tote came in leopard-print calfhair.
Animal spots have always earned celebrity endorsements, but this year, they're making even the most simple bag silhouettes more wild. Since joining her collection in February, Johnson's vintage Prada purse has become her signature winter style, appearing alongside a tomato-red Guest In Residence sweater at New York Fashion Week and, days later, a familiar fringed scarf.
All this to say? There's no better time to take a walk on the wild side, supersized, leopard-print purse in hand. Take your pick of the spotted styles below—before another A-lister boards the animal-print bandwagon.
Shop Leopard-Print Bags Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Reformation
Sofia Tote
Burberry
Cotswolds Genuine Calf Hair Tote
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Cabas Tote
Anonymous Copenhagen
Ruba Shopper Calf Suede Print Leopard
M.Gemi
The Attilia Convertible Shoulder Bag
Cult Gaia
Shuna Large Tote
Dolce Vita
Ravel Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Hunting Season
The Medium Origami Suede
PRADA
Prada Aimèe Medium Printed Leather Shoulder Bag
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.