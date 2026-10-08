Who Needs Fashion Week? Zendaya Is Still Styling Denim the French Girl Way in Paris

First, at Louis Vuitton. Now, at an afternoon shopping spree.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Zendaya&#039;s cuffed jeans channeled French girl denim in Paris after Fashion Week
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Now that another Paris Fashion Week has ended, there's a shortage of French girl outfit inspo on the street style circuit. However, Zendaya is holding down the fall fashion fort for the city's cuffed denim-styling trendsetters. On October 8, the actor cosplayed a Parisienne in a leather coat, Maison Margiela Tabis, and the jeans trend that dominated Paris's post-show scene last week.

Two days after Zendaya debuted sleek straight-leg denim at Louis Vuitton, her first and final Spring/Summer 2027 show, she went shopping in an off-duty outfit that followed the same front-row-ready formula. The Emmy winner wore a cropped white tank top, a slim collarless coat from Prada's Fall 1999 collection, and low-rise, light-wash jeans.

Zendaya&#039;s cuffed jeans channeled French girl denim in Paris after Fashion Week

Zendaya was spotted in Paris, wearing the cuffed denim trend worth of a French girl's wardrobe.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Not only was the new shade more muted compared to her latest Louis Vuitton bottoms, but she didn't let the elongated hems shield her shoes from view. Instead, she folded the cuffs, shining the spotlight on her Maison Margiela Tabis. However, they weren't the split-toe ballet flats that third-wheeled her recent trips to New York City, Madrid, London, San Francisco, and Paris. This time, Z modeled the Tabi Wedge Leather Pumps, featuring the familiar, cloven hoof-coded toe boxes, with the added slingback straps and wedged, three-inch heels.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Sure, Zendaya didn't return to Paris Fashion Week until the grand finale, but her stylist, Law Roach, was in town all week, zooming from Balenciaga and Valentino to Schiaparelli and Givenchy. So, perhaps the image architect kept tabs on the Zendaya-type trends that French attendees flaunted outside the shows—and reported back to his client.

Zendaya wore cuffed jeans inspired by French girl denim at Paris Fashion Week

One French girl wore dark-wash (borderline black) denim with rolled hems.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya wore cuffed jeans inspired by French girl denim at Paris Fashion Week

This PFW guest chose almost identical denim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The French girl denim at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

These jeans were cuffed, light-wash, and slightly barrel-legged.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

showgoer at Paris Fashion Week wearing French girl denim

Even after cuffing their jeans, this showgoer's style still touched the sidewalk.

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Going through Paris Fashion Week withdrawal? Same, but don't worry, Zendaya has come to our rescue, cuffed jeans and otherworldly wedges in tow. To give your fall-winter wardrobe the (faux) French girl treatment à la Zendaya, shop cuffed jeans from Levi's, Gap, Mother, and more below.

Shop Cuffed French-Girl Jeans Inspired by Zendaya

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.