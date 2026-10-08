Who Needs Fashion Week? Zendaya Is Still Styling Denim the French Girl Way in Paris

Two days after Zendaya debuted sleek straight-leg denim at Louis Vuitton, her first and final Spring/Summer 2027 show, she went shopping in an off-duty outfit that followed the same front-row-ready formula. The Emmy winner wore a cropped white tank top, a slim collarless coat from Prada's Fall 1999 collection, and low-rise, light-wash jeans.
Not only was the new shade more muted compared to her latest Louis Vuitton bottoms, but she didn't let the elongated hems shield her shoes from view. Instead, she folded the cuffs, shining the spotlight on her Maison Margiela Tabis. However, they weren't the split-toe ballet flats that third-wheeled her recent trips to New York City, Madrid, London, San Francisco, and Paris. This time, Z modeled the Tabi Wedge Leather Pumps, featuring the familiar, cloven hoof-coded toe boxes, with the added slingback straps and wedged, three-inch heels.
Sure, Zendaya didn't return to Paris Fashion Week until the grand finale, but her stylist, Law Roach, was in town all week, zooming from Balenciaga and Valentino to Schiaparelli and Givenchy. So, perhaps the image architect kept tabs on the Zendaya-type trends that French attendees flaunted outside the shows—and reported back to his client.
Going through Paris Fashion Week withdrawal? Same, but don't worry, Zendaya has come to our rescue, cuffed jeans and otherworldly wedges in tow. To give your fall-winter wardrobe the (faux) French girl treatment à la Zendaya, shop cuffed jeans from Levi's, Gap, Mother, and more below.
Shop Cuffed French-Girl Jeans Inspired by Zendaya
Gap
High Rise Stride Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans
Levi's
501® Original Selvedge Jeans
Jemina Denim
Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans
AG
Mercer Cuffed High Waist Barrel Jeans
MOTHER
The Half-Pipe Flood Cuff Fray High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
MOTHER
The Delinquent Ankle Cuff Wide Leg Jeans
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.