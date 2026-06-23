I don't play around on Amazon Prime Day. There's no time to waste, especially when celebrity-beloved Coach bags are on the line. Anything with Bella Hadid's endorsement already struggles to stay in stock. Add in the Prime Day of it all—prices already dropped 40 percent—and Coach runs the risk of selling out within 24 hours.

Take it from me, a Prime Day pro: If you see a Coach bag on sale, snatch it up before another Hadid fan beats you to it. These are styles that A-listers trust for all their daily street style moments, so they'll easily translate to your closet.

Amazon Prime Day Coach Deals: Chelsea Bag

There wasn't any waiting around when the circa-2026 Chelsea Bag made its Prime Day debut. One month after Hadid debuted it at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Amazon slashed the slouchy, shoulder style's singular strap, top flap, and minimal branding from $425 to $255.

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Her exact Chelsea—in "Maple," a rich burgundy leather—is still awaiting the Prime Day treatment. The 40-percent-off "Clay Suede" shade is a few shades lighter, but just as luxe.

Bella Hadid's Coach Chelsea Bag is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Day Coach Deals: The Brooklyn Bag

That same terracotta suede returns atop another Hadid-approved tote: The Brooklyn 28, which is currently more wallet-friendly than ever. The North-West, single-strap hobo bag joined the Ôrebella founder's Coach collection in summer 2024. She adored the black bottomless bag so much, she secured a brighter suede Brooklyn, too. Now, the once-$295 best-seller is $177. Not even Hadid can resist a sale this rare. If you ask me, only the "Clay Suede" version could fill the warm-toned hole in her Coach Brooklyn batch.

Amazon Prime Day Coach Deals: The Tabby Bag

Prime Day 2026 covers both ends of the Coach spectrum. Right alongside Hadid's minimalist best-sellers, there's the more on-the-nose, "I'm carrying a Coach bag" moments like Elle Fanning's beloved Tabby. The brand ambassador owns the '70s-inspired status symbol—known for its iconic "C" magnet closure—in a variety of colors and finishes.

The rarest versions made Amazon's cut, including the "Loved Leather" Tabby Hadid modeled during Paris Fashion Week last September. Its brown, lived-in body and silver hardware are available for $297, down from $495.

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Elle Fanning's Coach Tabby Bag is up for grabs, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Storm Reid plucked her special supersized Tabby fresh from the Spring 2026 runway last April. But the similarly spacious Tabby 30 mirrors its stark-white top-flap and yellow gold hardware to a T.

Plus, the $595 clutch offers some features the 22-year-old's collector's item didn't: One short shoulder strap, another elongated crossbody, and an extra chain, all for $416.50 right now. I plan on styling it the Storm Reid Way—with a peony pink crop top, a polka-dotted summer skirt, and pointy pumps.

Storm Reid might have her eyes on Coach's Prime Day sale. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag 30 (Was $595) $416.50 at Amazon US

Prime Day is always a win for the Coach collectors. However, the New York brand is still adding new VIPs to its celebrity clientele. Earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo finally gave her vintage Coach Ergo Bag the day off, in favor of the $295 Swing Zip 20. The east-west style gets more reasonibly priced by the day—it's $188.58 for Prime Day.

With new Coach looks popping up left and right, there's no telling how long my wishlist will be next Prime Day. For now, I plan on checking off the Chelsea and the spacious Tabby with the deals below.

Shop More Celebrity-Approved Coach Bags On Sale for Amazon Prime Day